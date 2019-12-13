EUR/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US retail sales

- EUR/USD held steady and had a rather muted reaction to the US macro data.
- The US retail sales came in to show modest growth of 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected.
- An upward revision of October’s figures helped offset November’s softer readings.
The EUR/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the US retail sales figures and remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 1.1200 handle, or four-month tops set earlier.
Data released this Friday showed that the US monthly retail sales recorded a modest growth of 0.2% in November. The reading was well short of consensus estimates pointing to a 0.5% rise but was largely offset by an upward previous of the previous month's reading.
Adding to the disappointing headline figures, sales excluding automobiles (core retail sales) also missed market expectations and came in to show a 0.1% increase as compared to 0.4% expected and October's upwardly revised reading of 0.3% (0.2% reported previously).
Meanwhile, the growth for the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group decelerated to 0.1% during the reported month, down from 0.3% in October, albeit did little to influence the US dollar price action or assist the pair to break through the tight intraday trading range.
With the key macro data out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain the required momentum or continues with its subdued trading action on the last day of the week. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post strong weekly gains and could even possibly record its highest weekly close since early August.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.1132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1063
|Daily SMA50
|1.1066
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1103
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1208
EUR/USD retreats as Trump denies latest headlines on trade war
US President Trump tweeted that reports about a trade deal and canceling tariffs on China are "completely wrong." Stock nose-diving, dollar recovering just modestly against high-yielding rivals.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
