EUR/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US retail sales

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD held steady and had a rather muted reaction to the US macro data.
  • The US retail sales came in to show modest growth of 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected.
  • An upward revision of October’s figures helped offset November’s softer readings.

The EUR/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the US retail sales figures and remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 1.1200 handle, or four-month tops set earlier.

Data released this Friday showed that the US monthly retail sales recorded a modest growth of 0.2% in November. The reading was well short of consensus estimates pointing to a 0.5% rise but was largely offset by an upward previous of the previous month's reading.

Adding to the disappointing headline figures, sales excluding automobiles (core retail sales) also missed market expectations and came in to show a 0.1% increase as compared to 0.4% expected and October's upwardly revised reading of 0.3% (0.2% reported previously).

Meanwhile, the growth for the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group decelerated to 0.1% during the reported month, down from 0.3% in October, albeit did little to influence the US dollar price action or assist the pair to break through the tight intraday trading range.

With the key macro data out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain the required momentum or continues with its subdued trading action on the last day of the week. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post strong weekly gains and could even possibly record its highest weekly close since early August.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1172
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.1132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1063
Daily SMA50 1.1066
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1154
Previous Daily Low 1.1103
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1123
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1208

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

