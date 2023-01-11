- EUR/USD extends the advance for another session on Wednesday.
- ECB’s Villeroy, Holzmann advocated for higher rates in the next months.
- Investors’ attention remains largely on Thursday’s US CPI release.
The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and prompts EUR/USD to keep the trade in the upper end of the recent range near 1.0750 midweek.
EUR/USD cautious ahead of US key data
EUR/USD is up for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, although further upside now appears somewhat contained around the 1.0750/60 band amidst persistent prudence among traders in light of Thursday’s release of US inflation figures measured by the CPI for the month of December.
The bid bias in spot comes in contrast to the corrective session in the German 10-year Bund yields after two daily gains in a row. Same performance can be seen in the US money markets, where yields retreat across the curve.
Some support for the shared currency emerged from earlier comments from ECB’s Board members Villeroy and Holzmann, who advocated for the continuation of the bank’s tightening cycle, while inflation risks in the region remain tilted to the upside.
In the domestic docket, Italian Retail Sales expanded 0.8% in November vs. the previous month and 4.4% from a year earlier.
In the NA, the only release of note will be the MBA Mortgage Applications in the week to January 6.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has embarked on a strong recovery and has already retaken the key barrier at 1.0700 the figure and beyond.
In the meantime, the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: Italy Retail Sales (Wednesday) - France final Inflation Rate, Germany Full Year GDP Growth, MEU Balance of Trade/Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.12% at 1.0745 and faces the next resistance level at 1.0760 (monthly high January 9) followed by 1.0773 (monthly high June 27) and finally 1.0786 (monthly high May 30 2022). On the downside, the breach of 1.0481 (monthly low January 6) would target 1.0443 (weekly low December 7) en route to 1.0410 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.0750 after having declined toward 1.0720 in the early European morning. Market action remains subdued mid-week as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for Thursday's US CPI data.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has extended its downward correction toward 1.2100 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold price fluctuates above $1,880 and clings to modest daily gains on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis below 3.6%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
Assessing chances of crypto market reversal
BTC continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.