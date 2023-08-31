EUR/USD remains below mid-1.0900s, eyes US PCE Price Index data for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD consolidates its recent gains to over a two-week high touched on Wednesday.
- The USD stalls its recent decline near the 200-day SMA support and acts as a headwind.
- The downside seems cushioned as traders await the release of the US PCE Price Index.
The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday and consolidates its recent gains to a two-and-half-week high touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade below mid-1.0900s and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, finds some support near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and for now, seems to have stalled its recent pullback from a nearly three-month high. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair, though expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its rate-hiking cycle should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the buck and help limit the downside.
Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance and the bets were lifted by the disappointing US macro data released on Wednesday. In fact, the ADP reported that the US private-sector employers added 177K jobs in August, much lower than the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 324K. Adding to this, the second estimate showed that the US economy grew by 2.1% annualized pace in the second quarter as compared to the 2.4% original readout.
The shared currency, on the other hand, might continue to draw support from reviving bets for more interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). The bets were lifted by the latest consumer inflation figures from Germany on Wednesday, which showed that the annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 6.4% in August as compared to 6.2% expected. Adding to this, the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, remained unchanged from July.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the EUR/USD pair and warrants some caution before confirming that the recent bounce from the lowest level since June 13 has run out of steam. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, later during the early North American session.
The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0904
|Daily SMA50
|1.0973
|Daily SMA100
|1.0926
|Daily SMA200
|1.0812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0946
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0855
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains below 0.6500 amid China gloom
AUD/USD is paring back gains below 0.6500, shrugging off the upbeat Australian Private Capex data, as Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI contraction and a modest US Dollar uptick cap the upside in the pair. China's growth worries haunt markets ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY drops below 146.00, as risk-aversion benefits the Yen
USD/JPY is trading below 146.00, under some renewed selling pressure in the Asian session on Thursday. Renewed safe-haven flows into the Japanse Yen drag the pair lower, as China worries overwhelm traders, despite BoJ's Nakamura's cautious remarks. US data next in focus.
Gold flirts with three-week high, trades above $1,945 level
Gold price attracts some buying for the fourth successive day on Thursday and climbs back above the $1,945, closer to a four-week high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD might now look to build on its recovery from the lowest level since March 13, around the $1,885 region touched last week.
Chainlink price falls 5% as LINK airdrop starts, available for Ethereum Layer-2 users
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading with a bearish inclination, having lost all the ground covered during the August 29 rally that was fueled by the Grayscale asset manager’s resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Eurozone’s inflation surprise
Inflation remains a driver of European financial markets, and the latest estimates point to stubbornly high consumer prices in Germany despite a continued fall in import prices. The German import price index fell by 0.6 per cent in July, the tenth consecutive month of decline.