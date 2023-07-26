EUR/USD remains around 1.1070 after Fed raises rates

By Matías Salord
  • The Federal Reserve raised rates as expected by 25 basis points.
  • The US dollar dropped modestly across the board after the FOMC decision.
  • EUR/USD held within an intraday range above 1.1050.

The EUR/USD rose modestly from 1.1050 to 1.1079 after the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate hike. The US Dollar dropped modestly after the decision as US yields moved sideways. 

Fed delivers as expected

The Fed raised its key interest rate to 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level in 22 years. The statement contained little changes compared to the previous meeting, and the vote in favor of the rate hike was unanimous. Now attention turns to Chair Powell's press conference. He is unlikely to declare an end to the hiking cycle and will reiterate that the Fed's policy is on a data-dependent path.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its Governing Council meeting. A 25 basis point rate hike is currently priced in, but the focus will be on any signs about the future path of monetary policy. Following the ECB decision, important US economic data will be released, including the first reading of Q2 GDP growth and the weekly jobless claims report.

EUR/USD levels to watch 

The EUR/USD remains within an intraday range, with support at the 1.1050 area and limited around 1.1080. A decline below 1.1050 should add bearish pressure, initially exposing the daily low at 1.1037 and then the weekly low at 1.1020. On the upside, the Euro faces resistance around 1.1090. If it breaks above, more gains above 1.1100 seem likely, with the next resistance seen at 1.1115.

Technical levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1058
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1041
Daily SMA50 1.0901
Daily SMA100 1.0891
Daily SMA200 1.0701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1087
Previous Daily Low 1.1021
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1108
Previous Monthly High 1.1012
Previous Monthly Low 1.0662
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1046
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1062
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.102
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

