EUR/USD rejected at 5-day SMA despite stock market gains

- EUR/USD sidelined after rejection at the bearish 5-day simple moving average.
- Asian stocks rise, but the risk-on fails to put a bid under the pair.
- Coronavirus concerns and dovish ECB expectations weigh on the euro.
EUR/USD struggles to draw bids despite improved risk appetite in the financial markets.
The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.1707, having faced rejection at the descending or bearish 5-day simple moving average (SMA) resistance at 1.1725 during the Asian trading hours.
Risk recovery
Major Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 are flashing green alongside 0.5% gains in the S&P 500 futures. Stocks are seemingly drawing bids on expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus before the Nov. 3 Presidential Elections.
Further, news that drugmaker Pfizer Inc could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year looks to be powering gains in stocks.
Usually, stock market gains weigh over the greenback. However, this time, the risk-on isn't helping EUR/USD.
That's possibly due to rising economic uncertainty across the Eurozone, courtesy of the second wave of the coronavirus. Italy's cases swelled to a daily record on Sunday while the government prepared for new containment measures. Meanwhile, the US had a fifth consecutive day of infections over 50,000.
Besides, markets are pricing more ECB stimulus, as indicated by the US-German yield differential's recent widening.
Looking ahead, the pair may take cues from the German Bundesbank's monthly economic report and the ECB President Lagarde's speech, due during the European trading hours. During the North American trading hours, the focus will be on the Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's speech.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1707
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1719
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1732
|Daily SMA50
|1.1794
|Daily SMA100
|1.1604
|Daily SMA200
|1.1281
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1726
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected at 5-day SMA despite stock market gains
EUR/USD sidelined after rejection at the bearish 5-day simple moving average. Asian stocks rise, but the risk-on fails to put a bid under the pair. Coronavirus concerns and dovish ECB expectations weigh on the euro.
GBP/USD defending 1.2900 amid Brexit brinkmanship
GBP/USD trims early-day gains, easing from 1.2945, while staying positive above 1.2900. Moody’s downgraded UK on Friday over virus woes, Brexit worries and budget problems for Tories. EU’s Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier is up for visiting London.
Gold: Better bid above $1900, looks to re-enter rising channel
Gold picks up a bid, probes the lower end of a rising channel. The yellow metal is now looking to re-enter the bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 lows and Oct.2 and Oct. 12 highs.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00
WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.