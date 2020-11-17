  • EUR/USD recovery has been capped at 1.1895.
  • US dollar on the defensive with COVID-19 cases surging in the US.
  • The market anticipates Fed's and US Government's action to soften the pandemic damage.

Euro recovery from last week lows at 1.1745 has been capped at 1.1895, and the pair pulled back to the mid-range of 1.1800. The common currency appreciated for the fourth consecutive day after a slightly weaker US dollar although it has been unable to regain 1.1900.

COVID-19 fears hit the US dollar

The EUR/USD bounced up at 1.1845 on the early European session and broke higher amid a broad US dollar weakness. The greenback lost ground against its main rivals, weighed by market concerns about the surging coronavirus cases in the US.

Once the enthusiasm about the positive results of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine tests ebbed, the focus has shifted back to the increase of infections and deaths in the US. In this context, the market is starting to price in a response from the Government, in terms of an aid package as well as further monetary expansion by the Federal Reserve.

Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, has confirmed this view in a virtual event in California. Powell affirmed that the Fed will use all tools to support the recovery “for as long as it takes until the job is well and truly done.” 

In Europe, the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has talked down the euro, depicting a negative economic outlook on the back of the second wave of the Pandemic. Lagarde affirmed that the economic impact of the coronavirus will extend well into 2021, which has dampened confidence in the euro.

In the macroeconomic front, US retail sales increased 0.3% in October, coming short of the 0.5% market consensus, and down from the 1.6% increase seen in September. The impact of this event on the dollar, however, has been irrelevant.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1865
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.1852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1784
Daily SMA50 1.1771
Daily SMA100 1.1714
Daily SMA200 1.1358
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1869
Previous Daily Low 1.1814
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1791
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1767
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.193

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

