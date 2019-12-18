EUR/USD: Rejected again at 200-day MA, eyes German IFO and Lagarde's speech

- EUR/USD is reporting losses, having faced rejection at the 200-day MA in Asia.
- That long-term average is the level to beat for the bulls.
- An above-forecast German IFO is needed to lift the pair above the 200-day MA.
- ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish.
The selling interest in EUR/USD has picked up pace following repeated failures to beat the 200-day moving average a resistance and a bigger slide could unfold in Europe if key German data disappoints expectations.
200-day MA is tough nut to crack
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1134, representing a 0.13% drop on the day, having faced rejection at the 200-day average at 1.1151 during the Asian trading hours.
Notably, the bulls failed to secure a daily close above the long-term average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, as the spread between the US and German 10-year bond yields widenedby nearly five basis points to 218 basis points.
A strong UTC close above the 200-day MA is needed to revive the short-term bullish view.
Focus on German data and Lagarde's speech
The German IFO survey, due at 09:00 GMT, is expected to show the expectations index rose to 93.0 in December from 92.1, according to the latest survey of analysts.
An above-forecast reading is needed to validate last week's ZEW survey, which showed the German economy has bottomed out, and draw bids for the common currency.
A big beat on expectations will likely yield a move above the 200-day MA at 1.1151. That said, the bulls need a convincing daily close above the key hurdle, as noted earlier.
European Central Bank's President Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 08:30 GMT. Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish and will likely reiterate the need for fiscal stimulus.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1073
|Daily SMA50
|1.1076
|Daily SMA100
|1.1065
|Daily SMA200
|1.1153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1129
|Previous Weekly High
|1.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
