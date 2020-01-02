EUR/USD registers biggest quarterly gain since Q3, 2017

  • EUR/USD rose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. 
  • Technical charts indicate the pair may witness a pullback on Thursday.

EUR/USD has entered 2020 on a positive note. 

The single currency gained over 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the biggest single quarter rise since the third quarter of 2017. Even so, the pair closed the year with a 2.2% loss. 

Macro factors support further gains

The continued de-escalation of the US-China trade tensions and signs of stability in the Eurozone economy favor further gains in the EUR. 

The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) latest effort to stimulate growth is also good news for the Euro, as China is Eurozone's biggest trading partner. The Chinese central bank will be reducing the required reserve ratio for commercial lenders by 50 basis points from Jan. 6, adding about 800 billion yuan ($115 billion) of liquidity into the financial system. 

While the macro factors are EUR supportive, technical charts are signaling scope for a pullback. 

Notably, the long upper wick attached to Tuesday's candle is a tell-tale sign of buyer exhaustion. Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index and the MACD histogram. 

So, a pullback to sub-1.12 levels cannot be ruled out. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1213.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1213
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1126
Daily SMA50 1.1089
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1262
Previous Daily Low 1.1158
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1222
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1165
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1269
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1317
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1373

 

 

