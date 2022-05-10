- EUR/USD extends the advance to the vicinity of 1.0600.
- Germany, EMU Economic Sentiment comes next in the docket.
- A slew of Fed-speakers should keep the attention on the dollar.
The single currency extends its gradual march north and motivates EUR/USD to test the proximity of the 1.0600 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks to data, USD
EUR/USD so far advances for the third session in a row on Tuesday and approaches the key 1.0600 neighbourhood amidst some loss of upside momentum in the greenback.
The uptick in the pair comes amidst some weakness in German 10y bund yields, which retest the 1.08% area following Monday’s peaks around 1.20%, an area last visited back in July 2014. In the US money markets, yields seem be attempt a mild recovery after Monday’s knee-jerk.
In the domestic calendar, the main publication will be the Economic Sentiment tracked by the ZEW Institute in both Germany and the broader Euroland. Across the pond, the dollar will be under scrutiny following the speeches by Fed’s rate-setters Williams, Bostic, Waller, Kashkari and Mester.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD manages to put further distance from recent lows in the sub-1.0500 region. The outlook for the pair still points to the bearish side, always in response to dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency, in the meantime, should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates at some point around June/July, while higher German yields, elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany, EMU Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) – Final Germany Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – EMU Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Impact on the region’s economic growth prospects of the war in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.10% at 1.0568 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0641 (weekly high May 5) followed by 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) and finally 1.1000 (round level). On the other hand, a break below 1.0470 (2022 low April 28) would target 1.0453 (low January 11 2017) en route to 1.0340 (2017 low January 3 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0550 after ZEW data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 early Tuesday supported by the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment. The data from the euro area showed that the ZEW Economic Sentiment improved sharply in May, helping the shared currency hold its ground against its rivals.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2300, fading an uptick to near 1.2375. The US dollar resumes its uptrend amid an improving market mood. Looming Brexit and growth concerns weigh down on the British pound.
Gold edges higher amid softer bond yields, lacks bullish conviction
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slide back closer to the $1,850 level, or a near three-month low touched last week. The XAUUSD maintained its bid tone through the early European session.
Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a massive top reversal pattern on the three-day chart. The recent crash is a taste of things to come for the massively inflated market value for AXS.
AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings
AMC saw fresh signs of life in Monday’s post-market trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings report, which outpaced market expectations.