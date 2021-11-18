EUR/USD regains traction and advances to the 1.1340 area, focus on ECB-speak

- EUR/USD extends further the bounce off YTD lows near 1.1260.
- The broad-based risk-on mood sustains the upside in spot.
- ECB-speak, US Initial Claims, Philly Fed Index next of note.
The single currency started the second half of the week on a positive note and pushes EUR/USD to 2-day highs around 1.1340 on Thursday.
EUR/USD up on risk appetite
EUR/USD finally manages to post decent gains beyond 1.1300 the figure, leaving behind at the same time six consecutive daily pullbacks on Thursday.
The better note in the risk-associated galaxy coupled with the ongoing corrective downside in the dollar helps the pair to extend the rebound from Wednesday’s 16-month lows near 1.1260, always amidst declining yields on both sides of the Atlantic.
Absent releases in the euro docket, the focus of attention is expected to gyrate around speeches by ECB Board members F.Panetta, E.Fernandez-Bollo and P.Lane.
Across the ocean, the usual Initial Claims are due seconded by the always relevant Philly Fed Index as well as speeches by FOMC’s Williams, Evans and Daly.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD comes to life after bottoming out in new lows near 1.1260 on Wednesday amidst some corrective decline in the dollar and lower yields. As usual, the pair’s price action is predicted to mainly track the dynamics around the buck, while bouts of intermittent strength are expected to come from the improvement in the risk complex. On the more macro view, the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region - as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals – coupled with rising cases of COVID-19 is also seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism. Further out, the euro should remain under scrutiny amidst the implicit debate between investors’ speculations of a probable lift-off sooner than anticipated and the ECB’s so far steady hand, all amidst the tenacious elevated inflation in the bloc and increasing conviction that it could last longer than previously anticipated.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB’s Panetta, Fernandez-Bollo, Lane (Thursday) - ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Pick-up in the political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund in light of the rising conflict between the EU, Poland and Hungary on the rule of law. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.10% at 1.1330 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1445 (10-day SMA) followed by 1.1524 (20-day SMA) and finally 1.1609 (weekly high Nov.9). On the other hand, a break below 1.1263 (2021 low Nov.17) would target 1.1185 (monthly low Jul.1 2020) en route to 1.1168 (low Jun.19 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains amid some USD buying interest. Retreating US bond yields might help limit losses amid the prevalent cautious mood.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
Energy costs and speculation about the Federal Reserve System (Fed) nominations will lead the news. There is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves.