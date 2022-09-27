- EUR/USD gathers some upside traction beyond 0.9600.
- Renewed weakness in the dollar allows the pair to recover.
- ECB Lagarde, De Guindos speaks later in the session.
The single currency seems to have met bargain hunters and now picks up pace and mtotivates EUR/USD to revisit the 0.9670 region on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD now looks to Lagarde, US data
After five consecutive daily pullbacks, including fresh cycle lows in the mid-0.9500s recorded on Monday, EUR/USD manages to gather some steam and advance past the 0.9600 barrier helped by the renewed selling bias in the dollar.
In the meantime, German 10-year bund yields now recedes from earlier peaks around 2.16%, an area last traded back in December 2011. In the same line, US yields face some weakness following Monday’s multi-year peaks.
In the euro calendar, ECB Chair C.Lagarde will speak in an online event, while Vice-President L. De Guindos will participate in a discussion panel.
Across the pond, the Conference Board will publish the Consumer Confidence gauge seconded by Durable Goods Orders and housing data.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains under heavy pressure against the backdrop of the unabated rally in the greenback. The pair dropped to levels last seen in June 2002 around 0.9550, although it managed to attempt a mild bounce since then.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The latter has been exacerbated further following the latest rate hike by the Fed and the persevering hawkish message from Powell and the rest of his rate-setters peers.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Lagarde (Tuesday) – Germany GfK Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – EMU Final Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Thursday) – EU Emergency Energy Meeting, Germany Retail Sales, France, Italy, EMU Flash Inflation Rate, Germany Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian post-elections developments. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of its monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 0.9620 and a break above 1.0050 (weekly high September 20) would target 1.0197 (monthly high September 12) en route to 1.0262 (100-day SMA). On the downside, initial support lines up at 0.9552 (2022 low September 26) ahead of 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002) and finally 0.9386 (weekly low June 10 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 0.9600
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9600 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the risk-positive market environment doesn't allow the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD rextends recovery beyond 1.0800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery and climbed above 1.0800 on Tuesday. Although the BoE's inaction against the GBP depreciation limited the pair's upside late Monday, risk flows help it continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $1,630
Gold clings to daily gains above $1,630 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis following Monday's upsurge, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum in the European session.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.