EUR/USD regains the smile and bounces off 2-month lows

- EUR/USD picks up some upside traction and revisits 1.0560.
- The dollar appears mildly offered ahead of Friday’s Payrolls.
- Weekly US Initial Claims will be the only release of note on Thursday.
The combination of some profit taking in the greenback and bargain hunters breath in some life to EUR/USD and lift it to the 1.0565/70 band on Thursday.
EUR/USD cautious ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD trades with decent gains near 1.0570 and leaves behind two consecutive daily pullbacks, including a drop to 2-month lows near 1.0520 on Wednesday.
The so far recovery in the pair comes amidst the moderate pullback in the dollar, which appears propped up at the same time by some lack of traction in US yields, all against the backdrop of rising cautiousness among traders ahead of the release of US Non-farm Payrolls on Friday.
In the meantime, firmer conviction of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed at its March gathering continue to support the recent solid bounce in the greenback, while speculation that the ECB could extend its hiking cycle beyond the March meeting has so far failed to lent lasting legs to the European currency.
Nothing scheduled data wise in the old continent should leave all the attention to the usual weekly Initial Claims across the pond.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD gives some signs of life following the recent drop to multi-week lows in the 1.0525/20 band in the wake of the hawkish intervention by Fed’s Powell before the Congress (Tuesday and Wednesday).
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB after the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate raise at the March event.
Back to the euro area, the likely continuation of the normalization process by the ECB beyond the March meeting carries the potential to reignite recession concerns.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is advancing 0.16% at 1.0558 and the breakout of 1.0712 (55-day SMA) would target 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) en route to 1.1032 (2023 high February 2). On the downside, the initial support comes at 1.0524 (monthly low March 8) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0324 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains at above 1.0550 in Thursday's European session. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a risk-off mood and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, consolidating the renewed upside in European trading. The Cable is gathering strength on the back of a broad US Dollar pullback. Fed-BoE policy contrast is likely to cap gains in the major.
Gold trades with modest gains above $1,815 amid weaker US Dollar
Gold price edges higher on Thursday, albeit lacks any follow-through buying and remains confined well within the previous day's broader trading range. The XAU/USD currently trades just above the $1,815 level and seems vulnerable to prolonging its downward trajectory.
How US President Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.