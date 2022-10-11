- EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 0.9700 zone.
- The dollar looks slightly bid above the 113.00 hurdle on Tuesday.
- ECB-speak, Italian Industrial Production next on tap in the docket.
EUR/USD seems to have met some contention in the 0.9670 zone and now attempts to regain the 0.9700 barrier and above.
EUR/USD looks to USD, risk trends
EUR/USD gives some signs of life after four consecutive daily declines and clings to the 0.9700 region on turnaround Tuesday.
The bullish attempt in the pair comes amidst marginal gains in the greenback and a knee-jerk in the German 10-year benchmark, al after hitting fresh 11-year highs past 2.35% at the beginning of the week.
In the domestic calendar, Italian Industrial Production will be the sole release seconded by speeches by ECB’s A.Enria and P.Lane. Across the pond, FOMC’s Harker and Mester are also due to speak in an otherwise empty docket.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s leg lower seems to have met some initial contention in the 0.9670/65 band so far this week.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Following latest results from key economic indicators, the latter is expected to extend further amidst the ongoing resilience of the US economy.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Industrial Production, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – Germany Final Inflation Rate (Thursday) – EMU Balance of Trade (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.15% at 0.9712 and the surpass of 0.9999 (weekly high October 4) would target 1.0050 (weekly high September 20) en route to 1.0197 (monthly high September 12). On the other hand, there is an immediate support at 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) ahead of 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002) and finally 0.9386 (weekly low June 10 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1050 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1050 in early European trading. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in August from 3.6%. BOE announced intention to purchase index-linked gilts. Risk-aversion keeps the upside capped in cable.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic
Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.