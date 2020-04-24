EUR/USD regains the 1.08 area on dollar weakness

- EUR/USD bounces off weekly lows near 1.0730 on Friday.
- The dollar is seeing some correction lower to the 100.30 area.
- US Durable Goods Orders contracted 14.4% in March.
After bottoming out in fresh weekly lows in the 1.0730/20 band, EUR/USD managed to regain composure and returned to the positive territory and to the 1.08 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD bid after poor US data, USD-selling
EUR/USD extended the rebound to the 1.08 area at the end of the week following another set of disappointing results in the US docket. This time headline Durable Goods Orders contracted at a monthly 14.4% during March, while Core orders also dropped 0.2% inter-month.
In addition, the final U-Mich index came in at 71.8 for the current month, a tad above forecasts although markedly lower from March’s 89.1.
In the domestic docket, the euro suffered the lower-than-expected prints from the German Business Climate tracked by the IFO survey earlier in the session, deteriorating to 74.3 for the current month (from 85.9).
All in all, the single currency managed well to reverse the initial sour atmosphere surrounding the single currency after another fiasco at the Eurogroup meeting showed EU leaders agreed on Thursday that further action is much needed to counter the devastating (albeit asymmetrical) impact of the coronavirus in the region, although, once again, no decision has been made on the subject. The leaders will meet again on May 6th.
What to look for around EUR
The euro remains on a bearish note so far this week, always looking to developments from the coronavirus and its impact on the economy and dollar dynamics as the main drivers of both sentiment and price action. On the more macro view, the single currency is expected to remain under scrutiny in the next periods in light of the forecasted contraction in the economy of the region in the first half of the year, relegating hopes of a strong recovery to Q3 and/or Q4.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 1.0790 and a breakout of 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) would target 1.0990 (weekly/monthly high Apr.15) en route to 1.1041 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, immediate contention is located at 1.0727 (weekly low Apr.24) followed by 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23) and finally 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.08, above the lows. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad package. Gilead's Remdesivir proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points and US Durable Goods Orders plunged by 14.4%.
GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.