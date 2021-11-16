EUR/USD regains some traction near 1.1370, focus on data, Lagarde

- EUR/USD bounces off recent lows near 1.350 on Tuesday.
- Flash EMU Q3 GDP next of note in the euro calendar.
- US Retail Sales grabs all the attention later in the NA session.
The single currency attempts a mild rebound vs. its American peer and manages to lift EUR/USD to the 1.1380/85 band on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks to data here and there
EUR/USD regains the smile and advances marginally following four consecutive daily pullbacks on Tuesday. Indeed, spot shed far more than 2 cents since the monthly tops around 1.1616 (November 4) to Monday’s new 2021 lows near 1.1350.
The sharp selloff witnessed at the beginning of the week followed the resumption of the strength in the dollar along with dovish comments from ECB’s C.Lagarde, who suggested that tightening the monetary conditions now would no more harm than good.
The move higher in the buck came in tandem with the recovery in US yields as well as tireless concerns surrounding the elevated inflation. In Europe, yields of the key 10y German Bund add to Monday’s advance and approach the -0.22% level.
In the docket, another revision of Q3 GDP figures in the broader euro area is due next ahead of another interview to Chairwoman Lagarde.
Across the pond, October’s Retail Sales will be in the limelight seconded by Industrial Production and speeches from FOMC’s Bostic, Harker, Daly and Barkin.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new lows near 1.1350 on Monday amidst the persistent deterioration in the pair. As usual, the pair’s price action is predicted to mainly track the dynamics around the dollar, while bouts of intermittent strength expected to come from the improvement in the risk complex. On the more macro view, the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region - as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals – coupled with rising cases of COVID-19 is also seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism. Further out, the euro should remain under scrutiny amidst the implicit debate between investors’ speculations of a probable lift-off sooner than anticipated and the ECB’s so far steady hand, all amidst the tenacious elevated inflation in the bloc and increasing conviction that it could last longer than previously anticipated.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Flash Q3 GDP, ECB Lagarde (Tuesday) – EMU Final CPI, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Pick-up in the political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund in light of the rising conflict between the EU, Poland and Hungary on the rule of law. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is up 0.05% at 1.1373 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1558 (20-day SMA) followed by 1.1609 (weekly high November 9) and finally 1.1616 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, a break below 1.1356 (2021 low Nov.15) would target 1.1185 (monthly low Jul.1 2020) en route to 1.1168 (low Jun.19 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure below 1.1400 ahead of US data Premium
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound and continues to trade below 1.1400 on Tuesday. Eurostat reported that the euro area economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.7% in the third quarter as expected. Investors await US October Retail Sales data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.3430 after UK jobs report Premium
GBP/USD is clinging to modest daily gains above 1.3430 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.3% in September, coming in better than the market expectation of 4.4%. Investors eye Brexit headlines, high-tier US data.
Gold holds steady near multi-month peak, US Retail Sales awaited Premium
Gold struggles around five-month high, retreats of late. US-China talks, indecision over Fed rate hike and pre-data anxiety portray sluggish markets. DXY tracks Treasury yields to the north as 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.
Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally
Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.
Cisco reports Q1 2022 earnings
CSCO, the world’s largest internet hardware and software company, has seen its revenues rising from increasing service users and recurring sales. The Q1 2022 earnings report is expected to be available on Wednesday November 17 after the market closes.