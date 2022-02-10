EUR/USD regains some traction and retests 1.1430, focus on ECB, US CPI

- EUR/USD trades in a positive mood near 1.1430 on Thursday.
- Investors will focus on speeches by ECB’s De Guindos and Lane.
- In the US docket, all the attention will be on January CPI.
The bid bias in the single currency now pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.1430 region in the second half of the week.
EUR/USD looks to ECB, US docket
EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s advance and revisits the 1.1430 region after meeting decent support at the 5-month line in past sessions.
The cautious note around the greenback ahead of the release of US inflation figures later in the NA session initially seems to support the upside bias in the pair amidst declining US yields vs. the uptick in yields of the German 10y benchmark Bund.
No data releases in the euro docket should leave investors’ attention to the scheduled speeches by ECB’s De Guindos and Lane. In the US data space, Initial Claims and the Monthly Budget Statement are also due other than the CPI.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD appears to be decently supported in the 1.1400 neighbourhood for the time being. The now improved outlook in the pair looks bolstered by prospects of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB at some point by year end, higher German yields, elevated inflation in the region and a decent pace of the rebound in the economic activity and other key fundamentals. In the very near term, however, a positive surprise from US inflation figures (Thursday) emerges as the immediate threat to this view.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final January CPI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.06% at 1.1428 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1483 (2022 high Feb.4) followed by 1.1496 (200-week SMA) and finally 1.1664 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1396 (weekly low Feb.8) would target 1.1323 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1400 ahead of EU Economic Forecasts, US inflation
EUR/USD is steadying above 1.1400, stalling its rebound from weekly lows. ECB policymakers contrasted Fed speakers, draft EU forecast suggests softer inflation, GDP growth. High hopes from US CPI for January can disappoint bears.
GBP/USD grinds lower towards 1.3500, eyes on Bailey, US inflation
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3500, correctly from weekly highs amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed markets. EU files first post-Brexit court case against UK. BOE’s Pill cites uncertainty on rate hikes ahead of Governor Bailey. US CPI awaited as well.
Gold consolidates near two-week high, US inflation awaited
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase around the $1,834 region heading into the European session. The standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine continued acting as a tailwind for the safe haven. The US inflation data holds the key.
Bitcoin price sustains gains as BlackRock reportedly plans to offer crypto trading
A recent report revealed that BlackRock may soon offer crypto trading services to its institutional clients. Global fixed income CIO at BlackRock believes that Bitcoin price could go up “significantly.”
US Inflation Preview: Core CPI above 6% could spark next dollar rally Premium
Annual inflation with a 7% handle? That has already happened, and now the focus returns to underlying prices – which are closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The dollar is ready to rally.