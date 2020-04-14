EUR/USD regains poise above 1.0900, looks to data, coronavirus

- EUR/USD fades Monday’s drop and retakes 1.0950.
- Impact of COVID-19 on world economy remains in centre stage.
- Import/Export Prices, NFIB index, Fedspeak next on the US docket.
The single currency has resumed the upside on Tuesday and is now lifting EUR/USD back to the 1.0940/50 region, where some decent resistance has turned up.
EUR/USD keeps targeting the 1.0990 region
EUR/USD has reversed the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and manages well to rebound from the boundaries of the 1.09 neighbourhood to the 1.0940/50 band during the European morning.
In the meantime, the broader scenario in the global markets continues to look to the developments from the coronavirus for direction against the backdrop of the persistent lockdown in Europe and the US. Some countries, however, unveiled plans to start reactivating the dormant economy in the next couple of weeks, lending some support to the currency.
Later in the session, there are no scheduled releases in Euroland, whereas Import/Export Prices, the NFIB index and speeches by FOMC’s Bullard, Evans and Bostic are all due across the pond.
What to look for around EUR
The euro is alternating gains with losses in the first half of the week, always with the COVID-19 in the focus of attention. On the more macro view, the single currency is expected to come under pressure in the next periods in light of the forecasted contraction in the economy of the region in the first half of the year, relegating hopes of a strong recovery to Q3 and/or Q4. On the positive side, the recent Eurogroup agreement helped to alleviate some political effervescence among some state members, keeping retracements in the currency as shallow for the time being.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.26% at 1.0934 and a break above 1.0967 (weekly high Apr.13) would target 1.0971 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.0906 (weekly low Apr.13) followed by 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.0768 (monthly low Apr.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.209, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism
GBP/USD has been on the rise amid the PM's discharge from hospital and dollar weakness. Concerns about the government's handling of the crisis and the extended lockdown may weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to levels just below the $1710 region and spiked to fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.