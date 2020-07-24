EUR/USD regains 1.16 as German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI betters estimates with 50.0 in July

German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 50.0 in July vs. 48.0 expected.

Services PMI in Germany improves to 56.7 in July vs. 50.5 expected.

The German manufacturing sector returned to expansion in July, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Friday.

The German manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 50.0 in July versus 48.0 expected and 45.2 previous, fresh 19-month highs.

Meanwhile, Services PMI rebounded to 56.7 in July as against previous month’s reading of 47.3 and 50.5 anticipated. The index hit a 30-month high.

The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index bounced to 23-month highs of 55.5 vs. 50.3 expected and 47.0 previous.

Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit

“July’s PMI registered firmly in growth territory and well above expectations, in a clear sign that business conditions are improving across Germany as activity and demand recover. Furthermore, for an economy that is steered so much by exports, it was encouraging to see manufacturers reporting a notable upturn in sales abroad.”

“However, one of the main concerns remains the labor market, and the ongoing cuts to manufacturing jobs in particular, with July, even seeing a slight acceleration in factory job losses.”

FX implications

On upbeat German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair jumped back above 1.1600.

The spot now trades 0.16% higher at 1.1613, as the US dollar loses ground once again.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch