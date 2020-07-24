EUR/USD regains 1.16 as German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI betters estimates with 50.0 in July

- German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 50.0 in July vs. 48.0 expected.
- Services PMI in Germany improves to 56.7 in July vs. 50.5 expected.
The German manufacturing sector returned to expansion in July, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Friday.
The German manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 50.0 in July versus 48.0 expected and 45.2 previous, fresh 19-month highs.
Meanwhile, Services PMI rebounded to 56.7 in July as against previous month’s reading of 47.3 and 50.5 anticipated. The index hit a 30-month high.
The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index bounced to 23-month highs of 55.5 vs. 50.3 expected and 47.0 previous.
Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit
“July’s PMI registered firmly in growth territory and well above expectations, in a clear sign that business conditions are improving across Germany as activity and demand recover. Furthermore, for an economy that is steered so much by exports, it was encouraging to see manufacturers reporting a notable upturn in sales abroad.”
“However, one of the main concerns remains the labor market, and the ongoing cuts to manufacturing jobs in particular, with July, even seeing a slight acceleration in factory job losses.”
FX implications
On upbeat German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair jumped back above 1.1600.
The spot now trades 0.16% higher at 1.1613, as the US dollar loses ground once again.
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1612
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1352
|Daily SMA50
|1.1231
|Daily SMA100
|1.1079
|Daily SMA200
|1.107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1452
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1594
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.