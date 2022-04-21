- EUR/USD extends the recovery above the 1.0900 barrier.
- Hawkish ECB-speak suggested a potential hike in July.
- Chief Powell, Initial Claims, Philly Fed Index comes next.
The buying interest gathers extra steam and pushes EUR/USD further north of the 1.0900 barrier to clinch new 2-week highs in the 1.0935/40 band on Thursday.
EUR/USD boosted by ECB chatter
EUR/USD advances for the third session in a row for the first time since late March on Thursday, as sentiment around the European currency was boosted by hawkish comments from ECB Vice-president L. De Guindos, who suggested a probable interest rate hike in July. Earlier in the session, ECB Board member P.Wunsch also anticipated that rates could be positive as soon as this year.
In the debt market, US yields resume the upside along the curve, while the German 10y bund yields also trade in the positive territory above the 0.90% mark.
Data wise in the Euroland, final inflation figures showed the CPI rose a tad below the preliminary reading at 7.4% YoY (from 7.5%) and the Core CPI gained 2.9% YoY (from 3.0%). In addition, the European Commission will publish its preliminary gauge for the Consumer Confidence in the region for the month of April.
Later in the session, Chief Powell will speak on The Global Economy at an IMF event. In the docket, weekly Claims are due in the first turn seconded by the Philly Fed Index and the CB Leading Index.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD regains some composure and trespasses 1.0900 on quite a sustainable fashion so far. The duration and extension of the ongoing bounce, however, remains to be seen, as the outlook for the pair still remains tilted towards the bearish side, always in response to dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. As usual, occasional pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates before the end of the year, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Final EMU Inflation Rate, Flash EMU Consumer Confidence (Thursday) – EMU, Germany Flash Manufacturing, Services PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Second round of the presidential elections in France (April 24). Impact on the region’s economic growth prospects of the war in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is up 0.57% at 1.0912 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) seconded by 1.1000 (round level) and finally 1.1078 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the break below 1.0757 (2022 low April 14) would target 1.0727 (low April 24 2020) en route to 1.0635 (2020 low March 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD trades at its highest level in more than a week above 1.0900 on Thursday as the euro capitalizes on hawkish ECB commentary. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP rose to 7.4% in March, compared to the flash estimate of 7.5%. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's appearance at the IMF event.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.3050
Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback, GBP/USD is struggling to build on Wednesday's gains and trading in a tight range above 1.3050. The broad-based euro strength has fueled a rally in EUR/GBP on Thursday, limiting GBP/USD's upside.
Gold struggles near one-week low, below $1,950 ahead of Powell
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from over a one-week low and came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday. The XAU/USD remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading just below the $1,950 level.
XRP whales enter buying spree making a breakout to $1 inevitable
XRP price remains subdued between two key levels, delaying its upswing. However, the next leg-up for the big crypto could trigger a rally for Ripple that pushes it toward long-awaited hurdles.
Powell Preview: Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Powell delivers remarks just before the bank enters its "blackout" period. Markets are pricing two double-dose rate hikes in May and in June. Relatively moderate core inflation may cause Powell to refrain from big commitments.