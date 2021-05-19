EUR/USD refreshes a multi-month high near 1.2230 amid USD weakness

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/USD remains on a stronger note in the Asian session.
  • US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check.
  • Risk aversion also weighs on the demand for USD.

The EUR/USD holds on to the previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985.

At the time of writing,  EUR/USD is trading at 1.2230, up 0.04%.

The depreciation in the US dollar keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed against the majors. The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US dollar against its six major rivals, lost ground on Tuesday, and trades below the 90 mark. 

Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields were little changed at 1.65% amid delayed rate hike expectations. Fed officials reaffirmed their stance on the continuation of the easy monetary policy to boost the economy on Monday. In addition to that,  another set of mixed US economic data kept the pressure on Fed officials to delay the discussion on tapering measures. Housing Starts in the US tumbled 9.5% in April, while Building Permits rose mildly to 0.3%.

On the other hand, the eurozone economy narrowed down 0.6% in the first quarter( Q1). The EU statistics office Eurostat revealed on Tuesday that eurozone Gross domestic product recorded a fall of 1.8% YoY, while employment fell 0.3% in Q1. The dismal data weighed on the single currency and kept the pair’s gains limited.

Investors turn their attention to the European Central  Bank’s  (ECB)  Philip R.Lane speech, and later Federal Reserve's (Fed) Meeting Minutes to gain fresh trading impetus.

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the performance of the pair. 

EUR/USD Additional Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2224
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.197
Daily SMA100 1.2044
Daily SMA200 1.1962
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2234
Previous Daily Low 1.2151
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2202
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2171
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2285
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2337

 

 

EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.

EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance

GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension. 

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally

Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward.  Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.

Read more

All about inflation tomorrow

Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.

Read more

