EUR/USD refreshes a multi-month high near 1.2230 amid USD weakness

- EUR/USD remains on a stronger note in the Asian session.
- US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check.
- Risk aversion also weighs on the demand for USD.
The EUR/USD holds on to the previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2230, up 0.04%.
The depreciation in the US dollar keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed against the majors. The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US dollar against its six major rivals, lost ground on Tuesday, and trades below the 90 mark.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields were little changed at 1.65% amid delayed rate hike expectations. Fed officials reaffirmed their stance on the continuation of the easy monetary policy to boost the economy on Monday. In addition to that, another set of mixed US economic data kept the pressure on Fed officials to delay the discussion on tapering measures. Housing Starts in the US tumbled 9.5% in April, while Building Permits rose mildly to 0.3%.
On the other hand, the eurozone economy narrowed down 0.6% in the first quarter( Q1). The EU statistics office Eurostat revealed on Tuesday that eurozone Gross domestic product recorded a fall of 1.8% YoY, while employment fell 0.3% in Q1. The dismal data weighed on the single currency and kept the pair’s gains limited.
Investors turn their attention to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Philip R.Lane speech, and later Federal Reserve's (Fed) Meeting Minutes to gain fresh trading impetus.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the performance of the pair.
EUR/USD Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2224
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2093
|Daily SMA50
|1.197
|Daily SMA100
|1.2044
|Daily SMA200
|1.1962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2337
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.
EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.
GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance
GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension.
GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance
GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
All about inflation tomorrow
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.