EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle

- EUR/USD pauses two-day downtrend but struggles to extend intraday gains.
- Markets sentiment remains divided as firmer yields probe stock futures while Asian equities cheer China’s return.
- Hawkish concerns from ECB contrast with hopes of Fed’s dovish hike to tease buyers.
- Germany’s preliminary Q4 GDP could direct intraday traders amid a light calendar in the US.
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0870-60 as markets remain on a dicey floor ahead of the key central bank meetings and data. Adding strength to the market’s indecision could be the return of China and fears of a softer growth number from Germany.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to defend the 102.00 round figure as the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 3.51% after snapping a two-week downtrend.
It’s worth noting, however, that the mixed US data and receding hawkish bias from the Fed, contrasts with the hopes of stronger rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB), keeps the EUR/USD buyers hopeful.
Additionally underpinning the EUR/USD upside are the mixed US data and the cautious optimism in the market as China returns to trading after one full week of the Lunar New Year holidays.
Talking about the data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, matched 4.4% YoY market forecast versus 4.7% prior while the monthly figure rose to 0.3% versus 0.2% expected and previous readings. Ahead of that, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) first estimate of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product marked an annualized growth rate of 2.9% versus 2.6% expected and 3.2% prior. On the same line, the Durable Goods Orders jumped 5.6% in December versus the 2.5% market forecast and -1.7% upwardly revised prior.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury bond yields grind higher but the stock futures print mild losses and challenge the EUR/USD traders. As a result, the first readings of Germany’s fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected to the east to 0.0% versus 0.4% prior, will be important to watch for immediate directions as downbeat German data allows the EUR/USD bears to extend two-day downtrend.
However, major attention will be given to how well the Fed can push back the dovish concerns, as well as the ECB’s ability to please the hawks.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pause in a two-day downtrend, the EUR/USD buyers need to cross the descending resistance line from Thursday, close to 1.0880 at the latest, to retake control.
Also read: EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off fortnight-old support line below 1.0900
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0866
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0624
|Daily SMA100
|1.0277
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.096
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
