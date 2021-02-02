EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2100 ahead of Eurozone GDP

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD remains vulnerable despite a tepid bounce.
  • The euro fails to benefit from risk-on mood amid stimulus hopes.
  • Eurozone Preliminary GDP to show a contraction in Q4 2020.

EUR/USD is clinging onto the recovery gains under 1.2100, as the bears take a breather following Monday’s sell-off while awaiting the Eurozone Q4 Preliminary GDP release.

The US dollar is attempting a bounce from the Asian drop induced by the upbeat market mood, courtesy of the renewed US-China optimism and US stimulus hopes. President Joe Biden had a substantive and productive discussion with a group of the Republican senators late Monday, which lifted expectations of a likely fiscal stimulus deal alongside the risk sentiment.

Further, China called on the US to restore the diplomatic ties under Biden’s presidency, which further dragged the safe-harbor US dollar lower across the board. However, over the last hours, the greenback is finding its feet despite the rally in the S&P 500 futures.

On Monday, the main currency pair almost tested two-month lows at 1.2054 after the US dollar rallied on the back of the renewed optimism over the strength of the US economic recovery. Upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data supported the upside in the buck. Meanwhile, the euro bulls failed to find comfort from the improvement in the Euro area manufacturing sector activity.

Attention now turns to the fundamentals, with the Eurozone GDP report next of note, as investors digest the recent retail-trading frenzy. However, the broad market sentiment and the US dollar price action could emerge as the main market drivers.

EUR/USD technical levels

“Even so, the latest recovery move may eye for the 1.2100 round-figure during further upside but the key SMA area near 1.2150-60 will be a tough nut to break for EUR/USD bulls. Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2055 will direct the EUR/USD bears towards a 100-day SMA level of 1.1962. Though, the 1.2000 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the fall,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2077
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2162
Daily SMA50 1.2145
Daily SMA100 1.196
Daily SMA200 1.168
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2138
Previous Daily Low 1.2056
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2111
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2192

 

 

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD News

Silver teases immediate support line above $28.00, aims to fill Monday’s gap

Silver teases immediate support line above $28.00, aims to fill Monday’s gap

Silver flirts with short-term support line while taking rounds to $28.40, intraday low of $28.23, during early Tuesday. The white metal extends its failures to keep a brief uptick beyond the $30.00 while flashing 1.33% losses on a day. 

Cardano aims for $0.50 with little to no resistance ahead

Cardano aims for $0.50 with little to no resistance ahead

Cardano price broke out of a consolidation pattern as it surged by more than 15% on February 1. The ongoing bullish momentum could push ADA’s market value towards $0.50 as several on-chain metrics turn bullish.

CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV rallies to multi-day highs on Lucid Motors news

CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV rallies to multi-day highs on Lucid Motors news

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) settled Monday nearly 10% higher after reaching as high as $25.95. The price, however, eased from five-day highs in the post-market trading, managing to recapture the $25 mark.

US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

