- EUR/USD struggles to defend the bounce off one-week low amid sluggish trading.
- Risk profile remains blurred as yields stay inactive, stock futures pare daily gains ahead of the key data/events.
- Mixed expectations from Fed policymakers previously triggered cautious optimism.
- US ISM, S&P Global PMIs eyed ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC, Friday’s US NFP.
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 0.9900, defending the bounce off 0.9830 support confluence, amid cautious optimism in the market during early Tuesday.
The major currency pair’s latest rebound could also be linked to the recently softer US data that pushed US dollar traders to weigh on Fed’s announcements, given the already priced-in 75 bps rate hike. Also keeping the quote’s upside intact could halt in the US Treasury yields’ run-up and mixed comments from US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October came in at 45.2 and -19.4 versus 47.0 and -15.0 expected respectively.
“US President Joe Biden on Monday called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week,” said Reuters. On the other hand, Russia’s Putin said he can set up a gas hub in Turkey ‘quite quickly’ and was sure gas contracts will be signed. The Russian leader also added that there will be many in Europe who want to do so.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish near 4.05% but the equity futures print mild gains amid hopes of easing energy prices, as well as inflation.
“The safe-haven greenback got some support from overnight losses on Wall Street, but a rise in U.S. stock futures and firmness in Asian stocks, led by China, scuppered that demand on Tuesday. Lower long-term U.S. Treasury yields also removed a crutch for dollar strength,” stated Reuters. The news also adds that the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 bps on Wednesday, its fourth such increase in a row. But for the December meeting, Fed funds futures are split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps increase.
Looking forward, a light calendar in Europe may allow EUR/USD to remain firmer before the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for October, expected to ease to 50.0 versus 50.9 prior. Also important will be the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the stated month, expected to confirm the initial forecast of 49.9 figures, as well as the JOLTS Jobs Openings for September, forecast 10M versus 10.053M prior.
Above all, the Fed’s verdict and how it deals with the neutral rate will be crucial for the EUR/USD traders to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the 0.9880-90 hurdle comprising the previous resistance line from March 31 and the 50-DMA, directs EUR/USD towards a convergence of the 21-DMA and monthly ascending trend line, around 0.9830.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.9886
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9843
|Daily SMA50
|0.9888
|Daily SMA100
|1.0078
|Daily SMA200
|1.0497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9851
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6400 on RBA's expected 25 bps rate hike
AUD/USD pares gains in a delayed reaction to the RBA's expected 25 bps rate hike outcome. Investors assess the RBA policy statement, as the pair holds the 0.6400 level amid a broadly weaker US dollar and a risk-on market profile.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 148.50 amid Japan's jawboning
USD/JPY remains under selling pressure below 148.50, as the US dollar is feeling the pull of gravity amid falling Treasury yields. The improvement in the market mood is weighing on the dollar amid Japanese verbal intervention.
Gold bulls face uphill task below $1,650, Fed eyed
Gold price is seeing a tepid bounce, as the Fed meeting gets underway. Bulls are coming up for the last dance, snapping a three-day decline, as the upbeat market mood and position readjustments in the US dollar lend support to the bright metal.
Ethereum price has rallied 25% in the last week, is it still bullish?
Ethereum price has been an amazing altcoin to trade as it has seen explosive growth in the last week. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has managed to retrace and stay above a crucial support level, making way for another run-up.
Trick or treat? Central banks leave markets on tenterhooks
It was an uneventful session for markets at the start of this week, although there was a decidedly risk off tone, stocks fell and the dollar surged, rising nearly 0.8%, with broad based decline in both the euro and GBP.