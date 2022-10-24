- EUR/USD has resurfaced sharply to near 0.9900 as the DXY has surrendered its morning gains.
- Fed Daly’s pessimism on interest rates has continued weighing pressure on the DXY.
- The ECB is set to announce a 75 bps rate hike this week.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered sharply to near the critical hurdle of 0.9900 in the early Asian session. The asset has displayed a responsive buying action as the risk appetite of investors is extremely solid.
S&P500 futures have extended their gains on Monday after a cheerful Friday. The index recovered its two-days losses after Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker picked a less-hawkish stance on policy guidance. The US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered its morning gains in early Asia and has slipped below 112.00 again.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly warned of the risk of a slowdown in the economy due to escalating interest rates. Monetary policy has extremely tightened in a short span of time and now the Fed is needed to trim the current pace of rate hikes to avoid the economy dragging into an ‘unforced downturn’.
The commentary from Fed’s Daly called for a drop in the returns on US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields dropped sharply to 2.20% after recording a fresh 14-year high at 4.34%.
On Monday, the US S&P PMI data will remain in the spotlight. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 51.2 vs. the prior release of 52.0 while the Services PMI may drop to 49.2 from 49.3 reported earlier.
Meanwhile, euro investors have shifted their focus toward the announcement of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). As mounting price growth is hurting the economic prospects of the Eurozone, ECB President Christine Lagarde will opt for a bigger rate hike this time. According to analysts from Rabobank, a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike is a done deal. They see the deposit rate reaching 3% by March next year.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.986
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9775
|Daily SMA50
|0.9905
|Daily SMA100
|1.0117
|Daily SMA200
|1.0539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9869
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9768
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
