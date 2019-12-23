EUR/USD recovers modestly from weekly lows, approaches 1.1100

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar Index retreats from fresh weekly highs, amid lower-than-expected data. 
  • EUR/USD bounced from weekly lows, remains under 1.1100.

The EUR/USD pair rose during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1095. It remains near the top, on a quiet day ahead of Christmas holidays. 

The greenback is posting mix results. US data came in below expectations (Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales) and failed to offer a boost to the dollar. The DXY reached at 97.80, the highest intraday level since December 6 but then pulled back and as of writing stands near 97.70, unchanged for the day. 

The euro is among the top performers in Europe. EUR/CHF bounced from monthly lows at the same time EUR/USD reached the highest in a month near 0.8900. 

Price action is expected to remain low ahead of holidays. On Tuesday, the US bond market will close earlier and markets will remain closed on Wednesday. Full market activity across the globe will return on Friday. 

Technical outlook 

The EUR/USD is rebounding on Monday from the 1.1060 support area. It needs to regain levels above 1.1110 to recover some bullish potential. Ahead of the second half of the American session, it is likely to keep consolidating between 1.1075 and 1.1090. A decline below 1.1060 would clear the way to more losses. The next support might be seen at 1.1040/45.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.109
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1081
Daily SMA50 1.1082
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1126
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data

EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data

The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low

GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low

The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.

GBP/USD News

A peek at the major market drivers of 2020

A peek at the major market drivers of 2020

We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...

Read more

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region

Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.

Gold News

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50

The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures