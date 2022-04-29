- EUR/USD gained positive traction on Friday and snapped a six-day losing streak to the multi-year low.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and prompted short-covering around the pair.
- Concerns about the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis should continue to cap gains for the euro.
- Traders now eye the flash Eurozone CPI and the US Core PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
The EUR/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery move through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, closer to mid-1.0500s in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some short-covering move on the last day of the week and for now, has snapped a six-day losing streak to the five-year low, around the 1.0470 area touched the previous day. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - prompted undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This was seen as a key factor that extended support to the EUR/USD pair, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid concerns about a brewing energy crisis in Europe.
The worries resurfaced after Russia announced a plan to halt gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria amid a standoff over fuel payments from “unfriendly” buyers in rubles. It is worth mentioning that the EU gets about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia, and has no easy substitutes if supplies are disrupted. This could make it difficult for the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy, leaving it lagging far behind the Fed, which, in turn, should act as a headwind for the shared currency and cap the EUR/USD pair.
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps when it meets on May 3-4, and again in June and July, and ultimately lift rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year to curb soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish remarks from influential FOMC members last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This, along with the deteriorating global economic outlook amid prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China, should continue to benefit the buck and attract fresh selling around the EUR/USD pair at higher levels.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent bearish trend has run its course and positioning for further intraday gains for the EUR/USD pair. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash Eurozone consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core PCE Price Index, which should produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0541
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0813
|Daily SMA50
|1.0972
|Daily SMA100
|1.1151
|Daily SMA200
|1.1388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0566
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0471
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0936
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0507
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0364
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
