- The shared currency stages a recovery reclaims 1.1600.
- China’s weaker than expected GDP dented the market sentiment.
- At press, the market sentiment is upbeat, despite US dollar strength.
- ECB Christine Lagarde insists that “inflation is largely transitory.”
- EUR/USD: Range-bound within the 1.1560 – 1.1620 area, RSI is at 44 flat.
The EUR/USD advances during the New York session, up 0.07%, trading at 1.1610 at the time of writing. During the session, market sentiment conditions improved despite a weaker than expected third-quarter GDP print out of China, rising inflationary pressures, and central bank tightening monetary conditions expectations.
In the Asian session, China’s GDP for the third quarter rose by 4.9% (YoY), lower than the 5.0% expected, which trailed the 7.9% increase of the second quarter. The ongoing energy crisis that hit the Asian dragon forced factories to curb output. Furthermore, Industrial Production for September also came short of expectations with a 3.1% (YoY) increase versus 3.8% (YoY) estimated.
That said, investors flew through safe-haven assets, mainly towards the US dollar, but as the market improved, the EUR/USD pair reclaimed the 1.1600.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index that tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies is gaining 0.02%, sits at 93.97, whereas the US T-bond 10-year yield is up to one a half basis points currently at 1.591%.
On Saturday, October 16, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB is paying “very close attention” to wage negotiations and other effects that could permanently drive prices higher after delivering 2021 Per Jacobsson Lecture at the IMF. She added that “inflation is largely transitory.”
The European economic docket is absent. Across the pond, the US Industrial Production for September on a monthly reading shrank 1.3%, versus an expansion of 0.2% estimated by investors, while Capacity Utilization expanded 75.2% worse than the 76.5% expected.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart shows the pair is range-bound within the 1.1560 – 1.1620 area. The Relative Strength Index at 44, trendless, depicts the pair is in consolidation. However, recent price action illustrates that an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, but a daily close above the neckline around 1.1625 is needed to confirm its validity. In that outcome, a move towards the 1.1700 figure is on the cards.
On the other hand, failure at 1.1625 would resume the downward trend of the EUR/USD pair. The first support would be the September 30 low at 1.1562, immediately followed by the October 12 low at 1.1524
EUR/USD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1626
|Daily SMA50
|1.1719
|Daily SMA100
|1.1824
|Daily SMA200
|1.1932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1588
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1587
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1556
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 1.1600 despite a better mood
EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 figure, unable to attract buyers despite decreased demand for the greenback and poor US data.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 supported by BoE rate hike bets
GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot and declined toward 1.3700 before staging a rebound. Ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report, money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in November.
Gold bears retain control despite sideways trading
Dismal Chinese data undermined the market’s mood at the beginning of the week. US Treasury yields will likely lead the way in a light macroeconomic week. XAU/USD is trading between Fibonacci levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside.
Shiba Inu warns of lower prices as SHIB might test $0.000022
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate after making massive gains. A false breakout above an ascending triangle could trigger a deeper corrective move. Strong support exists if a deeper pullback does occur.
Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?
Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.