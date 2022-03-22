- On Tuesday, the shared currency trims some of Monday’s losses, up some 0.07%.
- Risk appetite increased, despite continuing advance of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a hawkish Fed.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Downward biased below the 1.1100 mark.
After two days of losses in the North American session, the shared currency climbs amid a risk-on market mood and a firmer greenback. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1025.
The financial market sentiment is upbeat, as reflected by global equities. The greenback is almost flat during the day, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, which after reaching the 98.97 daily high, retreating towards 98.489, for a minimal 0.01% gain. Meanwhile, US Treasuries keep advancing for the second consecutive day, led by the 10-year benchmark note, which gains six basis points, sitting at 2.377%.
Fed and ECB speaking grab the headlines
On Monday, Fed’s Chief Jerome Powell said that the US central bank would take the “necessary steps” to tame inflation down towards the 2% target. He emphasized that he favors 50 basis points increases, pretty much aligned with what other Fed policymakers have said.
On Tuesday, Fed speakers continued. St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard said that the Fed needs to get policy-neutral, saying that “faster is better” and reiterated that 50 basis points increases would be in the mix.
Later, San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly said that inflation is too high, and two supply chain shocks push it “much higher.” She added that it is time to eliminate accommodation, marching up to neutral and determining if the US central bank would need to go above it, as she does not see inflation at 2% by 2022.
Elsewhere, the Eurozone economic docket featured some European Central Bank (ECB) speakers. ECB’s Luis de Guindos said that the possibility of stagflation could be dismissed. Later in the European session, Francois Villeroy said that the ECB should take a cautious approach to normalizations while it needs to focus on underlying medium-term prices.
Meanwhile, ECB’s President Madame Lagarde said that bottlenecks, energy, and food were pushing short-term inflation and added that the Ukraine war would have growth consequences in the Euro area.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD bias is downwards, though, on Tuesday, the EUR/USD jumped off from daily lows around 1.0969 and broke above the 1.1000 mark, exposing the mid-line between the top and central Pitchfork’s parallel lines around 1.1080-90. Nevertheless, the downtrend remains intact unless EUR/USD bulls push the pair above the 1.1100 mark, which could pave the way for further gains.
The EUR/USD first support would be the 1.1000 mark on the downside. Breach of the latter would expose Pitchfork’s central parallel-line, which also confluences near the 1.0900 mark, that once cleared would open the door towards March 7 YTD low at 1.0806.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1023
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1069
|Daily SMA50
|1.1235
|Daily SMA100
|1.129
|Daily SMA200
|1.1527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh 2022 highs and heading towards 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7460 region, holding on to substantial gains. The positive tone of European and American indexes backed the aussie, despite central banks’ imbalances.
EUR/USD retains tepid gains around 1.1030
Rallying stocks kept EUR/USD afloat, with the pair currently trading near a daily high of 1.1045. Ukraine-Russia crisis undermines demand for the shared currency.
XAU/USD takes on critical hourly resistance as USD stalls
The gold price is suffering a 0.7% blow on the day so far albeit stabilising above the lows made at the start of the US day. XAU/USD is trading at $1,921.48 after falling from $1,938 and meeting a low of $1,910.73.
Crypto bulls are back in town
Bullish moves on Tuesday, pushing BTC higher by more than 5%. ETH continues to go higher and higher, hitting and holding the $3K value area. XRP faces selling pressure after making new one-month highs.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.