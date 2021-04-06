EUR/USD: Recent recovery seems short-lived until Europe ramps up its vaccination effort

EUR/USD has been edging higher as the US dollar drops with yields. However, worries about China's cooldown and Europe's covid concerns may limit the next moves, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
EUR/USD is settling above 1.18
“Europe's largest countries remain under significant measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, weighing on their economies. The vaccination campaign is set to pick up in the second quarter, which begins in earnest only on Tuesday, and that provides hope. However, promises to ramp up inoculations have been broken in the past.”
“If the US is growing quickly, it is set to carry the rest of the world forward and investors may seek riskier assets. However, this risk-on/risk-off dynamic is supporting the dollar amid reports that China wants to curb credit.”
“While conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin opposes a corporate tax hike to 28%, he supports a raise from 21% to 25% and seems to agree to other parts of the program. Moreover, Dems will be able to use the short-cut reconciliation process to pass the bill, once they agree within themselves on the details. If infrastructure investment advances, it could remind markets of the potential for higher inflation, sending the dollar up once again.”
“Some resistance awaits at the daily high of 1.1820, followed by 1.1875, which provided support in March.”
“Support is at 1.1785, a resistance line from last week, followed by 1.1760 and 1.1740.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, US JOLTS and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot
A combination of factors pushed gold to two-week tops on Tuesday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A softer risk tone further drove flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.