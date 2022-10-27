“In the FX market, it has contributed to the USD correcting sharply lower since the end of last week although confirmation of slowdown in tightening from Fed officials has not yet been confirmed. Next week’s FOMC meeting on 2nd November could prove even more pivotal for near-term USD direction. Overall, recent developments including the plunge in the price of natural gas in Europe and broad-based USD sell-off have made it less likely that EUR/USD fall as low as our year-end target of 0.9300 even after today’s less hawkish ECB policy update.”

“The main immediate takeaway for financial markets is that the ECB has become the latest G10 central bank to disappoint expectations for a more hawkish policy update. It follows dovish surprises from the RBA and BoC when they delivered smaller rate hikes, and together will further encourage near-term speculation that the Fed will follow suite and slow the pace of hikes at the end of this year as well. Building expectations that broader dovish policy shift from G10 central banks is already underway is providing some much needed relief for risk assets.”

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out that recent developments and a board-based USD sell-off made it less likely for EUR/USD to reach their year-end target of 0.9300, even after the “less hawkish” European Central Bank meeting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.