EUR/USD recedes from tops near the 1.2170 region

- EUR/USD advances further and clinches weekly highs.
- The ECB left interest rates unchanged at Thursday’s event.
- Lagarde’s message falls on the neutral/(slightly) bullish side.
The upbeat sentiment around the European currency picks up further pace and lifts EUR/USD to new weekly peaks around 1.2170.
EUR/USD keeps the buying bias unaltered
EUR/USD’s upside gathers extra impulse in the wake of the ECB monetary policy decision and as President Lagarde’s press conference is under way.
In fact, EUR/USD reacted positively to Lagarde’s speech and moves to multi-day highs in the 1.2170 region.
Lagarde reiterated once again the inflation in the region remains low and that the current accommodative monetary policy stance remains appropriated. She also noted that interest rates are seen at current or lower levels until inflation “robustly” picks up pace towards the central bank’s goal. The bank sees inflation picking up pace once the pandemic impact starts to mitigate.
Lagarde said that growth prospects remain tilted to a “less pronounced” downside while uncertainty around the pandemic stays unabated.
No news regarding the FX issue, where she said the ECB will continue to monitor the performance of the exchange rate and its impact on the inflation.
On the PEPP, Lagarde confirmed it is forecast to run until end of March 2022 or until the coronavirus crises finishes and that reinvestments are expected until end of 2023. The PEPP can be recalibrated in case of need, she added.
What to look for around EUR
The leg lower in EUR/USD seems to have met decent contention in the mid-1.2000s for the time being. Despite the recent corrective downside, the outlook for EUR/USD remains constructive and appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.39% at 1.2152 and a break above 1.2173 (weekly high Jan.21) would target 2349 (2021 high Jan.6) en route to 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018). On the flip side, the next support is located at 1.2062 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.2053 (2021 low Jan.18) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB leaves policy unchanged, EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The European Central Bank left its policy unchanged as widely anticipated. EUR/USD advances as Lagarde explains policymakers' decision. Better-than-expected US data keep risk sentiment on.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index: Further downside targets 90.00 (and below)
The selling momentum in DXY extends into the Thursday’s session and drags the dollar to the vicinity of the key support at 90.00 the figure.