EUR/USD recedes from tops near 1.1750

EUR/USD recedes from tops near 1.1750By Pablo Piovano
The European currency clings to its daily gains on Monday, with EUR/USD now giving away some pips after hitting session peaks near 1.1750.
EUR/USD supported near 1.1660
After testing fresh lows near the critical 1.1660 area (August’s low) in the wake of US payrolls on Friday, the pair staged a moderate rebound and it has not only regained the 1.1700 handle but has also managed to clinch tops in the vicinity of 1.1750 today.
Spot keeps looking to US yields for direction, particularly the 10-year benchmark, which failed to advance further south of the key 2.40% level on Friday. However, US bonds markets will stay close today due to Columbus Day holiday, draining the pair off its usual volatility.
In the data space, German industrial production came in above consensus in August, while EMU’s investor confidence tracked by the Sentix index surpassed estimates at 29.7 for the current month.
Still in the euro area, speculators have increased their EUR net longs to fresh 4-week tops in the week ended on October 3, according to the latest CFTC report.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.02% at 1.1734 facing the next resistance at 1.1754 (10-day sma) followed by 1.1835 (55-day sma) and finally 1.1847 (21-day sma). On the other hand, a break below 1.1686 (low Oct.6) would target 1.1662 (low Aug.17) en route to 1.1601 (100-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.