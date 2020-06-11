EUR/USD recedes from monthly peaks above 1.1400

- EUR/USD is down smalls in the 1.1370/60 band on Thursday.
- The FOMC left rates, bonds-purchase programme unchanged on Wednesday.
- US Initial Claims, Producer Prices coming up next in the docket.
Following two consecutive daily advances, including fresh 3-month tops beyond 1.1400 the figure on Wednesday, EUR/USD has receded to the 1.1370/60 band at the time of writing on Friday.
EUR/USD looks to data, risk
In spite of the ongoing correction, the constructive prospect around EUR/USD looks unchanged and the yearly highs just below the 1.1500 mark still remains the near-term target.
The offered tone in the single currency follows the generalized correction in the broader risk-appetite universe and against the backdrop of the renewed buying pressure surrounding the dollar.
In fact, the greenback picked up extra pace in the second half of the week after the Federal Reserve suggested interest rates could remain at these low levels for longer (end 2022?), supporting the idea that the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could take longer than initially estimated.
It is worth recalling that the Fed left unchanged its bonds-purchase programme and now sees the US economy contracting by around 6.5% in 2020 followed by moderate/strong rebounds in 2021 and 2022.
Later in the docket, the EuroGroup will meet to evaluate the potential candidates to succeed former President Centeno. Earlier in the session, French Non-Farm Payrolls rose 2.0% inter-quarter in Q1, surpassing consensus.
Across the pond, the usual weekly Claims will take centre stage once again seconded by May’s Producer Prices.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has regained poise after weekly lows in the 1.1250 region recorded on Tuesday. The constructive view in the euro, however, remains well sustained by the gradual and relentless re-opening of economies in Europe and by the ongoing monetary stimulus announced by the ECB, Germany and the European Commission. On top, the solid performance of the region’s current account is also adding to the attractiveness of the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.10% at 1.1360 and faces the next support at 1.1241 (weekly low Jun.9) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1020 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break above 1.1422 (weekly/monthly high Jun.10) would target 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) en route to 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold: Slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold. USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand. Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H
Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal.