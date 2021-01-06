EUR/USD recedes from 33-month high as Democrats take a lead in Georgia elections

- EUR/USD retreats to 1.2285 from a 33-month high of 1.2327.
- Risk sentiment weakens, pushing stocks lower and the anti-risk dollar higher.
- Democrat lead in Georgia elections triggers fears of greater regulation and high taxes.
EUR/USD is losing ground, with the risk sentiment weakening on increased expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate.
The currency pair is currently trading at 1.2288, having reached a high of 1.2327 early today. That was the highest level since April 2018. The pair has failed to keep gains above 1.23 in each of the previous four trading days.
The latest rejection above 1.23 is accompanied by losses in the Asian equities and the US stock futures. Major news agencies such as The New York Times are predicting a Democrat victory in Georgia elections. "Both Democrats remain heavily favored, despite their deficit in the tabulated vote. They're favored to win the vote left to be counted by 9 to 10 points," The New York Times' Nate Kohn tweeted a few minutes ago.
A Democratic sweep will give the party control of the Senate and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes, and bigger fiscal stimulus.
Markets are currency focusing on prospects of greater corporate regulation and higher taxes, as evidenced by the stock market losses. EUR/USD may extend losses if the risk aversion worsens during European hours.
Data-wise, the focus will be on the German Consumer Price Index for December. The data due at 13:00 GMT is expected to show the cost of living rose 0.7% month-on-month in December versus November's 1% drop. A bigger-than-expected rise is needed to help the pair establish a foothold above 1.23. The US FOMC minutes, due at 19:00 GMT, could also inject volatility into forex markets.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2285
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2201
|Daily SMA50
|1.2006
|Daily SMA100
|1.19
|Daily SMA200
|1.1558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2306
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2319
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2383
