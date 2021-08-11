EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1750 with initial reaction to US CPI data

- EUR/USD gained nearly 30 pips on renewed USD weakness.
- US Dollar Index turned negative on the day below 93.00.
- US annual CPI stayed unchanged at 5.4% in July.
After dropping toward 1.1700 earlier in the day, the EUR/USD pair managed to stage a sharp rebound in the early American session and was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 1.1743.
DXY reverses direction after July inflation report
The renewed USD weakness seems to be helping EUR/USD gain traction in the second half of the day. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed unchanged on a yearly basis at 5.4% in July. Moreover, the Core CPI edged lower to 4.3% as expected from 4.5% registered in June.
Breaking: US annual CPI inflation stays unchanged at 5.4% in July vs. 5.3% expected.
Although these prints came in largely in line with analysts' estimates, the initial market reaction put the greenback under modest selling pressure. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 92.90.
In the meantime, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin told Reuters that it could take a few more months before they reach the Fed's taper benchmark.
Later in the session, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will be delivering a speech. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1700 GMT will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1744
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1811
|Daily SMA50
|1.191
|Daily SMA100
|1.1964
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1743
|Previous Daily Low
|1.171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1755
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1758
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1772
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up alongside US inflation
EUR/USD ticked higher after US July inflation was confirmed at 5.4% YoY, as previously estimated and above the market’s expectations. The core reading was confirmed at 4.3% as expected. Stocks rallying with the news.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3850
GBP/USD recovered from around 1.3800 to the current 1.3850 price zone after the release of higher than anticipated US inflation. Brexit jitters will likely maintain the upside limited for the pound.
XAU/USD up little around $1,735 area
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising bets for an early Fed taper, rising US bond yields capped any the upside. Stronger USD also acted as a headwind for the metal.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally by 300%
XRP price is traversing a bullish pattern on a higher time frame and is presently bouncing off a stable support level. If this uptrend continues, Ripple will likely more than quadruple its market value in the coming days.
Biden’s victory: An extra pressure on inflation
US Senate approved Joe Biden’s $550 billion worth historical infrastructure plan, which will be submitted to a House vote along with a larger $3.5 trillion spending plan.