EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PMI

US Existing Home Sales (YoY) declined 2.2% to the rate of 4.07M in July, compared to the expectations of 4.15M. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved in August from -9 to -7, the same as market expectations. The market participants will closely watch the upcoming Jackson Hole annual symposium starting on Thursday, followed by Fed Chair Powell’s speech scheduled to be held on Friday. These events will provide insights into the US economy, offering fresh impetus for placing trades in the EUR/USD pair.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), gauging the Greenback's strength against six key currencies, showed its resilience by securing a favourable close on Tuesday. However, the downtick in the US Treasury yields and downbeat US housing data put pressure on the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the DXY is trading sideways near the 103.50 mark.

The Euro encountered pressure due to China's economic challenges, yet any signals pointing to potential fiscal stimulus could offer support. EUR/USD traders are maintaining a cautious stance ahead of the upcoming releases of preliminary PMI data from the Eurozone , Germany, and the US later in the day.

EUR/USD trims the previous day’s losses, trading higher around 1.0860 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The EUR/USD pair is experiencing modest strength due to a correction in the Greenback along with the declining United States (US) Treasury yields.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.