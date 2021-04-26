EUR/USD rebounds, still remains under 1.2100

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro trims losses versus the US dollar, fails to recover 1.2100.
  • Greenback post mixed results across the board as yields pullback.

The EUR/USD printed a fresh daily low at 1.2060 and then rebounded, rising above 1.2080. Earlier on Monday, the pair climbed to 1.2116, reaching the highest level in two months.

DXY up on JPY, EUR

The US Dollar Index is modestly higher on Monday, trading around 90.85, supported by the decline in EUR/USD and gains in USD/CHF and USD/JPY. The positive tone around the greenback eased amid a decline in US yields. The 10-year yield dropped from near 1.60% back to 1.56%.

There is no clear direction across currencies on Monday. In Wall Street, equity prices are modestly higher. The Dow Jones gains 0.02% and the Nasdaq 0.53%. Data from the US showed a lower-than-expected increase in durable goods orders in March. The key event of the week will be the two-day FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on Wednesday. No change in the policy is expected.

Short-term outlook

The main trend continues to point to the upside in EUR/USD. For the next hours, the euro needs to rise above 1.2090 (20-hour moving average) to turn the intraday bias bullish. A consolidation under 1.2065 would keep the doors open to a deeper correction. Below, the next support stands at 1.2040.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.208
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.2097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1907
Daily SMA50 1.1956
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.21
Previous Daily Low 1.2013
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1953
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss

EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss

EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour

GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour

GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767

XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767

XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.

Gold News

Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up

Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up

Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons

S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons

Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures