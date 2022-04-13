EUR/USD turns positive as the US dollar corrects lower.

DXY drops for the first time in nine trading days.

On Thursday, the ECB will announce decisions on monetary policy.

The EUR/USD rebounded sharply during the last hours and climbed from 1.0820 to 1.0878, reaching a fresh daily high. The move higher took place amid a decline of the US dollar across the board. The greenback lost momentum as US yields turned to the downside.

The US 10-year yield fell from 2.75 to 2.65%, reaching the lowest level since Friday, while the 30-year dropped from the multi-year high at 2.87% to 2.76%. The recovery in Treasuries weighed on the greenback.

The DXY is falling by 0.28%, ending an eight-day positive streak. It is hovering around 100.00. It is the first strong sign of a pause on the greenback’s rally. Under that scenario, EUR/USD could benefit, but a risk event for the euro is ahead.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on monetary policy. A more aggressive approach toward inflation is expected. Analysts at TD Securities see a “sharp hawkish pivot from the ECB this week, with an announcement that the APP will conclude at the end of May, and a clear signal that rate hikes will follow.” They still see the euro under pressure and look for near-term rallies to fade.

Supported by 1.0800

The EUR/USD again, like last month, found support above 1.0800 and is rebounding. Despite moving away from that critical area, risks remains tilted to the downside. A break under 1.0800 should clear the way to more losses.

If the move to the upside gains momentum, the next resistance might be seen at 1.0900 and above a more important barrier at 1.0940. A daily close above 1.0940 should alleviate the bearish pressure.

