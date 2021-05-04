EUR/USD rebounds modestly from 1.2000, stays in the negative territory

- EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Tuesday.
- Wall Street's main indexes fall sharply as market mood sours.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 91.00.
The EUR/USD pair dropped below 1.2000 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday. Although the pair managed to erase a portion of its daily losses in the last hour, it's still down 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2027.
The USD's market valuation continues to impact EUR/USD's movements. Following Monday's decline, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained traction on Tuesday with the greenback finding demand as a safe haven in the risk-averse market environment. Reflecting the dismal mood, Wall Street's three main indexes are down between 0.7% and 2.2% and the DXY is rising 0.25% at 91.20.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US revealed that Factory Orders rose by 1.1% in March, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 1.3%. Moreover, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index dropped to 54.4 in May from 56.4 in April.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US and the broad-based USD strength is likely to force EUR/USD to close in the red.
On Wednesday, the Markit Services PMI from the euro area and the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, the ISM Services PMI and the ADP Employment Change data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
EUR/USD near-term outlook
FX Strategists at UOB Group think that EUR/USD could push lower with a break below 1.1975.
"The recent positive phase has run its course and the near-term bias is tilted to the downside. That said, EUR has to break the major support at 1.1975 before a more sustained (and sizeable) pullback can be expected," strategists said. "At this stage, the prospect for a break of 1.1975 is not high but it would increase unless EUR moves above 1.2105 within these few days."
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2032
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2004
|Daily SMA50
|1.1954
|Daily SMA100
|1.2054
|Daily SMA200
|1.1944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.215
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2017
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2052
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2037
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC
Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC.