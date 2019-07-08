EUR/USD rebounds modestly after testing 1.12 handle

- Sentix Investor Confidence in July comes in below expectations.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close higher for the fourth straight day.
- ECB's Coeure says they could restart QE if needed.
The EUR/USD pair lost more than 100 pips last week and started the day under modest bearish pressure on Monday with the shared currency struggling to find demand. After testing the 1.12 handle earlier in the American session, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen trading at 1.1215, losing 0.08% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Sentix showed that the investor confidence continued to deteriorate in July with the Economic Index dropping to its lowest level since November 2014 at -5.8 from -3.3 in June and missing the market expectation of 0.1 to weigh on the shared currency.
Sentix explained that investors were no longer following the positive signals of the global stock indexes. "There is no belief in a quick settlement in the trade dispute. Twitter reports alone will no longer lure investors around the world out of their reserves," the press release read.
Moreover, European Central Bank Governing Council member Benoit Coeure said that the accommodative policy was needed more than ever and added that the bank could restart the asset purchases if needed.
On the flip side, the greenback, which posted decisive gains against its major rivals on Friday following the upbeat labour market data from the U.S., preserved its strength on Monday and made it difficult for the pair to make a meaningful recovery. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.18% on the day at 97.35.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the euro area on Tuesday and markets will be waiting for speeches by the FOMC members Bostic and Quarles. Although Chairman Powell is also scheduled to speak tomorrow, his prepared remarks are unlikely to touch on the monetary policy outlook.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1214
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1298
|Daily SMA50
|1.1238
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1207
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1373
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1159
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1356
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
