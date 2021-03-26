EUR/USD rebounds from YTD lows around 1.1760

- EUR/USD picks up extra pace and approaches 1.1800.
- German IFO Business Climate surprised to the upside.
- US PCE, Personal Income/Spending, U-Mich Index next on tap.
The single currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD to the 1.1790 region at the end of the week.
EUR/USD bounces off 1.1760
EUR/USD so far halts three consecutive daily pullbacks, including new 2021 lows in the 1.1760 (Thursday), and manages to advance to the vicinity of the 1.1800 zone on Friday.
The likeliness of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic, further lockdown restrictions and the poor pace of the vaccination campaign in Europe all collaborate in the selling pressure around the shared currency and the deterioration of the sentiment surrounding the pair for the time being.
In the docket, the German Business Climate gauged by the IFO survey improved further to 96.6 in March. These results add to the auspicious data releases in the region published earlier in the week, although without any positive impact on the euro. On the IFO release, an official noted that the German economy is seen contracting 0.7% during the January-March period.
Data wise across the pond, PCE figures will take centre stage seconded by Trade Balance results, Personal Income/Spending and the final measure of the Consumer Sentiment for the month of March.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains under heavy pressure and breaks below the 1.1800 neighbourhood to record new yearly lows, always amidst increasing upside pressure around the dollar. In fact, the persistent solid performance of the greenback has been undermining the constructive view in the pair in the past weeks, as market participants continue to adjust to higher US yields, the outperformance of the US economy (vs. its G10 peers) and the deterioration of the morale in Euroland. However, the steady hand from the ECB (despite some verbal concerns) in combination with the expected rebound of the economic activity in the region in the post-pandemic stage is likely to prevent a much deeper pullback in the pair.
Key events in the euro area this week: European Council meeting (Thursday and Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Potential ECB action to curb rising European yields. EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, especially amidst the future context of subdued inflation. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.20% at 1.1787 and a breakout of 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) would target 1.2000 (psychological level) en route to 1.2031 (50-say SMA). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 1.1761 (2021 low Mar.25) seconded by 1.1745 (low Nov.23 2020) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.