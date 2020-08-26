EUR/USD rebounds from 1.1770, turns flat near 1.1830 on renewed USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD remains on track to close flat on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 93.00.
  • Focus shifts to US GDP data, FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.

After spending the first half of the day moving sideways near 1.1800, the EUR/USD pair came under bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to a daily low of 1.1772. However, with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength, EUR/USD erased its losses and turned flat on the day at 1.1830.

DXY returns below 93.00

Amid a lack of significant macroeconomic data releases from the euro area, the USD's market valuation continued to impact EUR/USD's movements on Wednesday. 

Earlier in the day, Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), noted that the negative interest rate policy had been successful and added that the ECB hasn't reached the effective lower bound yet. Nevertheless, these comments had little to no impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals.

On the other hand, the data from the US showed Durable Goods Orders in the US surged by 11.2% in July. Although the initial market reaction allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to climb to daily highs 93.36, the upbeat performance of Wall Street's main indexes dampened the demand for safe-haven USD. As of writing, the S&P 500 was at a fresh record-high of 3,472 and the DXY was losing 0.12% at 92.90.

On Thursday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the second estimate for the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the policy framework review in his opening remarks at the Jackson Hole SYmposium at 1410 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1826
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1817
Daily SMA50 1.1543
Daily SMA100 1.1264
Daily SMA200 1.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1844
Previous Daily Low 1.1784
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1917

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

