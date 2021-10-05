EUR/USD rebounds from 1.1580 toward 1.1615

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar losses momentum amid risk appetite, still supported by yields.
  • US data surpasses expectations on Tuesday.
  • EUR/USD holds onto daily losses, off lows.

The EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1580 and then bounced sharply rising back above 1.1600. It is hovering near 1.1605, down for the day but off lows. The rebound took place as stocks in Wall Street rise sharply.

The Dow Jones gains 1.39% and the Nasdaq 1.56%. The improvement in market sentiment weighed on the greenback that is down across the board during the American session. The yen is the worst performer among G10 currencies.

The greenback still shows signs of strength supported by higher yields. The US 10-year stands at 1.53%, the highest in five days. Economic data from the US lifted yields. The service sector IHS Markit and the ISM showed numbers above expectations. Regarding economic numbers, the focus now turns to labor market data. On Wednesday, the ADP employment is due and on Friday the Nonfarm payrolls.

Short-term outlook

From a technical perspective, the intraday bias is starting to favor the upside, with EUR/USD above the 20-hour moving average and after recovering 1.1600. The next resistance is seen at 1.1615 followed by 1.1640 (weekly high) and 1.1685.

A firm slide under 1.1585 should add bearish pressure to the EUR/USD, for a slide to 1.1570 initially that protects last week low of 1.1560.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1592
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.1621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.173
Daily SMA50 1.1767
Daily SMA100 1.188
Daily SMA200 1.1963
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.164
Previous Daily Low 1.1588
Previous Weekly High 1.1727
Previous Weekly Low 1.1563
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1563
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1608
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1592
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1564
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.154
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1645
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1697

 

 

Latest Forex News

