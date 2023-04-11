EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0900 as investors ignore US Inflation-inspired anxiety

- EUR/USD has demonstrated a recovery move from 1.0900 as investors seem not worried about the US inflation release.
- S&P500 remained choppy on Tuesday as technology stocks dragged on expectations of weaker revenue guidance.
- The European Central Bank will keep on hiking rates despite evidence of a decline in retail demand.
The EUR/USD pair has shown a recovery move after a minor correction to near the round-level support of 1.0900 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to extend its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0928 as investors don’t seem anxious ahead of the release of the United States Inflation data.
S&P500 remained choppy on Tuesday as technology stocks dragged on expectations of weaker revenue guidance. Investors are hoping for weak guidance from tech-savvy stocks amid higher rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, recent banking turmoil could impact the quarterly result of the banking sector, portraying a cautious market mood.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped to near 102.15 after failing to extend its recovery above 102.30. The USD Index is likely to extend its downside below the 102.00 support as investors have digested expectations of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, the commentary from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has also weighed on the US Dollar. Fed policymakers have advised a cautious approach as the combination of tight credit conditions and further restrictive monetary policy can hit sectors and regions differently than if monetary policy was acting on its own.
For further guidance on the US Dollar, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be keenly watched. Analysts at Danske Bank expect “While lower energy prices will ease March headline inflation to around +0.2% MoM, we expect core inflation to remain elevated at +0.4%.”
On the Eurozone front, monthly Retail Sales contracted by 0.8% as expected by investors. And, annual Retail Sales contracted by 3.0% while the street was anticipating more contraction to 3.5%. However, the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep on hiking rates despite evidence of a decline in retail demand.
ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned that “Inflation is becoming more prevalent and potentially more persistent.” He further added, “The impact of rate hikes will be amplified in the coming months.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.0861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.081
|Daily SMA50
|1.0735
|Daily SMA100
|1.0685
|Daily SMA200
|1.0355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0917
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0837
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.