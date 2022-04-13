EUR/USD rebounds back to flat after annual lows just above 1.0800 offer support, but bears eye 2020 lows

A break below 1.0800 would see the pair hit fresh lows since May 2020 and would bring into focus April 2020 lows in the low 1.0700s. Below that reside the 2020 lows in the 1.0630s, just 1.8% lower versus current levels. Unless the ECB gets cracking with monetary policy tightening, which they have slowly been leaning towards in recent weeks, or unless there is a sudden Russo-Ukraine peace pact, there isn’t much to prevent EUR/USD dropping to these levels.

An upside surprise, if it results in US yields rallying back to test multi-year highs printed earlier in the week, could push EUR/USD below 1.0800. No Fed speakers are scheduled, but recent commentary suggests that the bank is keen to press ahead with tightening plans. This, combined with ongoing geopolitical risks in Eastern Europe with Russo-Ukraine peace talks seemingly not going anywhere right now, suggests it makes sense for a EUR/USD downside bias to continue.

EUR/USD came within a whisker of hitting fresh annual lows under the March 1.0806 bottom earlier on Wednesday morning but has since rebounded back to trading flat on the day in the 1.0830 area. Ahead, the release of US Producer Price Inflation data at 1330BST could cause some choppiness as the Consumer Price Inflation report on Tuesday did, given the intense market focus on inflation and the Fed’s reaction function as of late.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.