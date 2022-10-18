- The upside momentum in EUR/USD falters near 0.9870.
- The dollar regains some composure despite lower US yields.
- EMU, Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment next on tap.
The European currency now comes under some selling pressure and motivates EUR/USD to recede from the area of daily highs near 0.9870.
EUR/USD focuses on data, USD-dynamics
EUR/USD looks to extend an auspicious start of the week against the backdrop of the inconclusive price action around the greenback, all within a context of persevering appetite for the riskier assets.
Price action around spot, in the meantime, is accompanied by an uptick in the German 10-year bund yields, always amidst the broader consolidation above the 2.30% level.
In the domestic calendar, the focus of attention will be on the Economic Sentiment in both Germany and the broader Euroland tracked by the ZEW institute for the current month. Across the pond, Industrial Production and the NAHB index are due along with the speech by FOMC’s N.Kashkari.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains in recovery-mode and now set sails to the 0.9900 neighbourhood amidst faltering price action surrounding the dollar.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Following latest results from key economic indicators, the latter is expected to extend further amidst the ongoing resilience of the US economy.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU, Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) – EMU Final Inflation Rate, European Council Meeting (Thursday) - European Council Meeting, EMU Flash Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 0.9846 and expects the next resistance at 0.9873 (weekly high October 18) followed by 0.9999 (monthly high October 4) and finally 1.0050 (weekly high September 20). On the other hand, a breach of 0.9631 (monthly low October 13) would target 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) en route to 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.1300, awaits BOE clarity
GBP/USD is dropping back towards 1.1300 in early European trading. Investors await clarity on BOE's next move amid UK’s haywire political conditions. The FT reported that the BOE is set to delay its quantitative tightening (QT) to calm bond markets.
EUR/USD holds gains around 0.9850 amid softer USD, ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is clinging to gains around 0.9850, as a risk-on mood weighs on the US dollar despite hawkish Fed bets and firmer US inflation expectations. The EU is set to propose gas price cap later in the day. Germany's ZEW and Fedspeak awaited.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
Gold bulls aim for $1,680
Gold price extends the week-start recovery towards a short-term key hurdle. Lack of major directives facilitates the extension of the previous trend even as central banks, recession woes test XAU/USD.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.