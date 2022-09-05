- EUR/USD portrays a corrective bounce from the lowest levels since December 2002.
- Hopes over Germany’s stimulus, mixed US/EU data allowed bears to take a breather.
- US ISM Services PMI, Sino-American tension and energy crisis will be important for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD consolidates the week-start losses as traders brace for full markets, as well as the key US activity data, during early Tuesday in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair takes a U-turn from the lowest levels since late 2002 while posting mild gains around 0.9950 by the press time.
Moody’s confidence in Germany’s stimulus and capacity to defend the region from slipping into a chronic economic slowdown appeared to have recently favored the EUR/USD buyers. Germany's third fiscal relief plan will assist economic growth, per the rating giant’s latest statement reported by Reuters.
On the same line could be the CME’s FedWatch Tool which suggests a nearly 61% chance of the Fed’s 0.75% rate hike in September, versus more than 70% expected the last week. The reason could be the downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
The quote’s previous weakness could be linked to the impending recession woes in the bloc and the firmer odds of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) faster rate hikes despite the recently mixed data. However, the US holidays limited the EUR/USD weakness the previous day even as downbeat EU statistics and fears of more pain due to the energy crisis were noted.
Russia’s halting of energy supplies to European worsened the situation for the old continent after it joined the other Group of Seven (G7) leaders to announce a price cap on Moscow’s oil. Also adding to the European energy crisis were dimming hopes of the US-Iran oil deal and the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+.
Also, the US-China tussles over the trade deal and Taiwan escalated on Monday as the Biden Administration announced its intention to continue with the Trump-era tariffs for now. These tariffs were examined for removal and signaled the likely improvement in the relations previously. Further, the US readiness to sell arms to Taiwan and Taipei’s no-visa entry for some of its friendly country residents, including the US, teased Beijing to utter harsh words for the US-Taiwan ties and increased the tussles.
The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index came in at -31.8 in September from -25.2 in August vs. -27.5 expected. However, the expectations index dropped to the lowest since December 2008 to -37.0 while the current conditions index fell to -26.5. Also, the recently softer PMIs hint at the faster pace of the bloc’s rush towards recession.
Given the latest recession fears and Friday’s softer US data, the ISM Services PMI for August, expected 55.5 versus 56.7 prior, will be eyed closely to gauge the EUR/USD moves.
Also read: ISM Services PMI Preview: High bar to help dollar bears pass through and take over
Technical analysis
A three-week-old descending resistance line, around the 1.000 psychological magnet, restricts the short-term EUR/USD recovery even if the oversold RSI puts a floor under the prices near the 0.9900 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9947
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9953
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0086
|Daily SMA50
|1.0172
|Daily SMA100
|1.0388
|Daily SMA200
|1.0796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0079
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.