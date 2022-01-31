EUR/USD rebound eyes 1.1200 ahead of Eurozone Q4 GDP, German Inflation

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD stretches Friday’s corrective pullback amid US dollar weakness, pre-ECB optimism.
  • US Treasury yields remain firmer but indecision over Fed’s rate-hike pace drags greenback amid sluggish start to the crucial week.
  • Eurozone Q4 GDP, German HICP for January may test ECB hawks for today but Wednesday’s Eurozone CPI is more important.
  • Russian headlines, Fedspeak may also entertain traders before Friday’s US jobs report.

EUR/USD extends Friday’s U-turn from the lowest levels since June 2020, up 0.15% intraday around 1.1165 heading into Monday’s European session.

The major currency pair’s latest recovery could be linked to the US dollar’s pullback from an 18-month top as the market’s brace for Friday’s US jobs report amid mixed signals concerning March’s rate-hike. Adding to the EUR/USD pair’s upside momentum could be the traders’ consolidative performance ahead of the key data/events, as well as amid an absence of China and a light calendar during Monday’s Asian session.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed from the highest levels since July 2020 on Friday, down 0.11% on a day around 97.10 at the latest, after the US Q4 Employment Cost Index (ECI) raises challenges for the Fed policymakers who expect 0.50% rate hikes. Though, strong readings of the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely Core PCE Price Index for December rose to 4.9%, versus 4.8% forecast and 4.7% prior, keeping the Fed hawks on the table.

Following the US data release, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that he expects Fed to raise rates at the March meeting. Though, the policymaker emphasized the importance of incoming data while also saying, “Have to see how data plays out.”

On the same line was Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who said during an interview with the Financial Times (FT), “If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I’m going to lean into that . . . If moving in successive meetings makes sense, I’ll be comfortable with that.”

Elsewhere, the US Senate's aggression towards passing a law to sanction Russia weighs on the risk appetite and probes the EUR/USD bulls.

Against this backdrop, the US Treasury yields print mild gains but stocks in Asia-Pacific and the US stock futures remain steady amid a sluggish start to the key week.

Looking forward, the preliminary readings of the Q4 Eurozone GDP, expected to rise to 4.7% YoY versus 3.9% prior, will precede Germany’s first readings of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for January, forecast -0.4% versus +0.3% prior, to direct immediate EUR/USD moves. “The spread of COVID and health restrictions are expected to weigh on Eurozone Q4 GDP growth,” said Westpac ahead of the data release.

It’s worth noting that major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting.

Read: EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB’s decision and Nonfarm Payrolls take center stage

Technical analysis

EUR/USD bulls approach a convergence of the last year’s low marked in December 2021 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the pair’s 2017-18 advances, near 1.1185, as RSI bounces from the oversold territory. If the pair manages to cross the 1.1185 resistance confluence, the corrective pullback could eye the 50-DMA level near 1.1300.

Alternatively, a downward sloping trend line from March 2021, near 1.1030, will lure the EUR/USD bears on breaking the recent multi-day bottom around 1.1120.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1165
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 1.115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1321
Daily SMA50 1.1307
Daily SMA100 1.1451
Daily SMA200 1.1697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1121
Previous Weekly High 1.1347
Previous Weekly Low 1.1121
Previous Monthly High 1.1386
Previous Monthly Low 1.1222
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1123
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback

EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus

GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD

Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD

Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.

Gold News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251

Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold. 

Read more

Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report

Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures