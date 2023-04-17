EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.1000 as US Dollar fades recovery, ECB’s Lagarde, PMIs in focus

- EUR/USD picks up bids from intraday low amid two-day pullback from the highest level in a year.
- Doubts about US debt default, hawkish ECB talks and economic recovery hopes underpin Euro pair’s corrective bounce.
- Mostly upbeat US data, Fed comments push back odds of Fed policy pivot, rate cuts and defend EUR/USD bears.
- Speech from ECB’s Lagarde can entertain intraday traders, preliminary PMIs are the key.
EUR/USD consolidates intraday losses around 1.0980 as pair traders seek more clues to extend the previous day’s fall amid a sluggish Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair cheers the US Dollar’s failure to defend the corrective bounce from the one-year low amid doubts about the US economic recovery amid the deadlock over the government debt ceiling extension. Adding strength to the Euro pair’s rebound could be the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials.
While the US Democrats and Republicans are head-to-head over whether to extend the debt ceiling, currently around the record high, or not, ECB President Christine Lagarde showed “huge confidence” the US will not allow the country to default on its debt.
On the other hand, the market’s pricing of the ECB’s 0.25% rate hike and the policymakers’ resistance to utter policy pivot or rate cut, except Governing Council member Mario Centeno, also keeps the EUR/USD buyers hopeful. Adding strength to the Euro pair’s recovery moves are hopes that the bloc will be able to avoid the recession.
Even so, the recently firmer US data and hawkish Fed talks challenge the EUR/USD bulls amid a sluggish start to the key week comprising the preliminary readings of PMIs for April.
On Friday, a wider-than-expected fall in US Retail Sales failed to supersede upbeat figures from the US Industrial Production and University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index and allowed the US Dollar to rebound. Not only the data but hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers also enabled the greenback to pare the previous losses. Amid these plays, the CME’s FedWatch tool suggests an almost certain case of the US central bank’s 0.25% rate hike in May. That said, the interest rate futures also tame the odds of the rate cuts in late 2023, as well as support the longer halt to the rate hike trajectory after the upcoming rate lift.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains as it reverses the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since early February around 4,172. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields pare the previous week’s 3.0% gains with minor losses around 3.52%% and 4.10% respectively.
Moving on, ECB President Lagarde is scheduled to speak one more time in the day and can entertain EUR/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to this week’s PMIs to reconfirm the economic recovery hopes, as well as prod the hawkish Fed bets and the latest falling prices.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD pair’s latest rebound takes place from a two-week-old previous resistance surrounding 1.0970, backed by upbeat oscillators on the shorter timeframes. However, the quote’s previous decline below the horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early February, as well as a one-week-old ascending trend line, near 1.1030-40, keeps bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0979
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.0992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0878
|Daily SMA50
|1.0743
|Daily SMA100
|1.071
|Daily SMA200
|1.037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0972
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1158
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0100, consolidating Friday’s retreat from a one-year high early Monday. The US Dollar sticks to its recovery mode at the start of the week despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. ECBspeak eyed.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2400, having witnessed some buying interest in the early European morning. The pair is holding steady as investors turn cautious ahead of the top-tier UK economic data releases this week. BoE mulls urgent reform of deposit guarantee scheme.
Gold hesitates below $2,010 despite USD retreat, hawkish Fed concerns linger
Gold seesaws around $2,005 as it struggles for clear directions amid sluggish trading early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal marked the first daily loss in four the previous day, as well as posted the biggest daily loss in three weeks, as the US Dollar posted a corrective bounce off a one-year low.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
The week ahead - UK CPI and wages, China Q1 GDP, Tesla and Netflix earnings
After such a poor performance in 2022, Chinese leaders appear to be adopting a more pragmatic approach when it comes to this year’s targets for economic growth. Last year’s lockdowns hobbled any prospect of hitting the 5.5% target set a year ago.