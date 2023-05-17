EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0900 as US default fears recede

- EUR/USD picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from weekly high.
- US policymakers’ optimism about debt ceiling extension favor sentiment and Euro buyers.
- Hawkish Fed bets, upbeat US data and unimpressive Eurozone statistics previously lured EUR/USD bears.
- Final readings of Eurozone inflation, US housing numbers may entertain Euro pair traders.
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0870 as it pares the previous day’s losses amid very early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair struggles to cheer the market’s cautious optimism about the US debt ceiling extension amid a light calendar and mixed clues.
That said, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker, as well as a top congressional Republican, Kevin McCarthy’s meeting renewed the market’s optimism that the US policymakers will be able to avoid the “catastrophic” default. Following the less-than one-hour-long meeting, congressional leaders, said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week."
The optimism triggered a fall in the one-year US Credit Default Swap (CDS) spreads while also helping the S&P500 Futures to print mild gains and defy Wall Street’s downbeat performance. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 102.57 following Tuesday’s upbeat performance as market sentiment improved on hopes of no US default.
It’s worth noting, however, that the recently hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks and upbeat US data contrast with softer Eurozone statistics to prod the EUR/USD bulls.
Late Tuesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic defended the US central bank’s hawkish moves by citing inflation woes as they spoke at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Previously, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) that if inflation persists, or God forbid accelerates, there’s no barrier in my mind to further increases in rates. On the same line, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, “I don’t think we're at that hold rate yet.”
At home, the preliminary reading of the Eurozone’s first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) matches 0.1% QoQ and 1.3% market forecasts and priors. Further, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index dropped to -9.4 for May from 6.4 prior and the market estimates of 8.2 whereas Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index dropped to -10.7 from 4.1 in April, versus the market expectation of -5.5.
It should be noted that the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have been hawkish but seemed to have stopped suggesting the need for strong rate hikes of late, which in turn challenge the Euro pair buyers.
Looking ahead, final readings of the Eurozone inflation numbers for April, per the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) gauge, will precede the second-tier US housing data to direct intraday EUR/USD. Though, headlines surrounding the central banks and the US default will be more impactful and shouldn’t be missed for clear direction.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest recovery, EUR/USD justifies the previous day’s downside break of a weekly bullish channel, as well as the bearish MACD signals, amid a nearly oversold RSI (14) line. Apart from the RSI that suggests limited room for the Euro pair towards the south, multiple lows marked since April 10 around 1.0837-45 also challenge the bears. Meanwhile, the stated channel’s bottom line, near 1.0885 by the press time, guards the immediate rise of the Euro pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.087
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0977
|Daily SMA50
|1.0881
|Daily SMA100
|1.0804
|Daily SMA200
|1.0459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0904
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0855
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.